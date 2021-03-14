The Return Of Iron Man And Captain America In MCU To Be A Disaster

Embrace yourself, for what’s coming might be too much for you – a return and reunion of Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, is round the corner in MCU.

It’s not that we never thought of Marvel bringing back Iron Man (Robert Downy Jr), Captain America (Chris Evans), and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) in MCU. In fact, fans firmly believe it is bound to happen sometime in the future. However, no one thought Marvel would be so quick in bringing all these dead characters back. As per the latest leaks, fans could soon witness the return and reunion of Iron Man, aka Tony Stark, Captain America, aka Steve Rogers, and Black Widow, aka Natasha Romanoff.

Now, how Marvel is going to pull this off without mocking the happenings of ‘The Infinity Saga‘, and which movie will embrace this event, remains a question. Let’s find out.

The return of Iron Man and Captain America in MCU to be horrible – as planned.

Iron Man, Captain America, and dead Avengers to return in MCU – How?

‘The Multiverse of Madness’ to bring back dead Avengers?

It was at the end of ‘The Infinity Saga’, consisting of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avenger: Endgame’, when the fans got the payoff of the entire Phase 1, 2, and 3 of Marvel Cinematic Universe. All that was hyped since ‘Iron Man’ (2008), was at stake, and Marvel delivered it.

However, it cost us several favorite characters. Iron Man sacrificed his life in the end killing Thanos and saving the world; Black Widow traded her soul for Soul Stone; Captain America grew old with time after traveling back in time and retired. It left a big hole in our hearts.

Iron Man & Captain America’s return in MCU Phase 4

There had been predictions and leaks of the characters returning either in cameos, or flashbacks or in the way Black Widow is still in MCU through ‘Black Widow’. However, as per the latest leaks, Iron Man, Captain America, and other dead Avengers might return to MCU in real-time, and that too very soon.

A person claiming access to Marvel insiders has revealed several things lately about various upcoming MCU movies including ‘Spider-man 3’, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, ‘Black Panther 2’, etcetera, on 4chan.

As per him, it’s ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, the craziest Marvel project to date, which will see the return of dead Avengers.

‘The Multiverse of Madness’ to bring back dead Avengers?

It has been already established that MCU is now growing towards alternate realities and different dimensions and universes. Theories of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-man joining Tom Holland in MCU’s ‘Spiderman 3’ are also based on the same phenomenon. This is plotted to allow Marvel to use multiple versions of its character and spread its horizon to limitless possibilities.

The dead Avengers reunion around the corner in MCU – but unfortunately not in the way you dreamed of.

While ‘WandaVision’ is expected to be the inception of the multiverse in MCU, it’s ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ which is expected to dive deep into it.

As per the leaks, the movie might see multiple inter-dimensional characters making a cameo, which also includes the dead Avengers.

Yes, the return and reunion of Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, and others might not happen in the way you wish, because these will be the different versions of the characters.

The other thing to know is that ‘Doctor Strange 2’ will be Marvel’s first attempt in the horror genre. And, as per the leaks, a Zombie Captain America might give you some goosebumps in the movie. We have already seen a glimpse of Zombie Captain America in the ‘What if …?’ teaser, and it might be on the same lines.

What do you think of Iron Man, Captain America, and another Avengers’ reunion and return in ‘Doctor Strange 2’? Do you think Marvel will be able to embrace the dead characters, or will it find itself in midst of a mess? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.