The teaser for Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ is chock-full of new MCU lore, and it could even hint at an Iron Fist tie-in. Is this true? Keep reading to find out.

The release of the ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ trailer has piqued fans’ interest in MCU’s future, as it reveals that the film will introduce new characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Shang-Chi, Marvel’s first film with an Asian lead, stars Simu Liu as the titular hero. The film was first announced in 2019 and was set to be released in early 2021. Shang-Chi, on the other hand, has been shuffled around several times as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. It is currently scheduled for a release on September 3rd.

Is Marvel Studios introducing Iron Fist to the MCU once again?

Shang-Chi Star also hints at the same

IS MARVEL STUDIOS INTRODUCING IRON FIST TO THE MCU ONCE AGAIN?

Shang-Chi is Marvel’s best martial artist, and the movie’s kung fu was seen in the teaser. Expectations for the picture were increased by hand-to-hand battle and indications of larger powers at work, such as the Ten Rings. However, it didn’t take long for comparisons to Netflix’s Iron Fist to be made. Danny Rand’s live-action series is often regarded as one of Marvel TV’s poorest, conveying the impression to general audiences that Iron Fist isn’t a particularly noteworthy hero. Although Iron Fist’s portrayal improved over time, the damage had already been done. Although it’s unknown whether or not Marvel Studios wants to include Iron Fist in the MCU, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ provides the ideal scenario.

Iron Fist entry point into the big screen for MCU revealed

Because of one plot point, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ might be the best place for the MCU to reintroduce Iron Fist to audiences. The trailer appeared to confirm leaks that Shang-Chi includes a Mortal Kombat-style fighting tournament. Only Shang-Chi and his sister Xialing (Meng’er Zhang) appear to be fighting in the tournament in the trailer. This could be how Marvel Studios introduces Iron Fist into the MCU, with Danny Rand competing in a tournament against the universe’s best fighters.

SHANG-CHI STAR ALSO HINTS THE SAME

Throughout it all, Finn Jones’ name has never been mentioned. Iron Fist is widely regarded as the Netflix lineup’s weakest show by a wide margin, so whenever we hear rumours of the character being rebooted, it’s always with a new actor in the role. There has been speculation that sequels to ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ are the most likely destination, and one of the film’s stars may have inadvertently hinted that this is the case.

In a new interview, Michelle Yeoh teased her role in Destin Daniel Cretton’s martial arts superhero movie, and it appears that she’s referring to the legendary lost city of K’un-Lun.

“We are so happy that we are having our first Asian superhero. And not just superhero but superheroines around him as well, and I am a guardian of a mythical city. These young people come in and they have to learn how to protect history, and to protect not just this world but the worlds that are around us from the demons that are locked away. So it’s magic, it’s reality, so many things happening and it’s a lot of fun.”

The previous trailer also showed Yeoh facing off against someone wearing Iron Fist’s signature colours of green and yellow, and knowing how the Marvel Cinematic Universe works, it’s far from a coincidence. Based on what we’ve seen and heard, Iron Fist could easily fit into the mythology established in ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, and we’ll find out in just over six weeks when the franchise’s 25th instalment hits theatres.

Iron Fist has a lot of potential to have a big impact in the future, especially if Yeoh’s mysterious Jiang Nan ends up laying the groundwork for his reintroduction. What’re your thoughts on this? Comment down below.