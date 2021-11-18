‘Indiana Jones 5’ team is scared of not meeting expectations this time.

‘Indiana Jones 5′ is finding new ways to succeed in the changing times. A recent rumour says that this time they are considering time travel on their fifth outing, but will it work?

‘INDIANA JONES 5’ RESTRUCTURING PLOT TO PLEASE NEW AGE FANS

Although the Indiana Jones franchise is known for playing in grounded reality, this time things will be different. The plot revolves around a teacher who leaves his day job to save the world. In the process, he battles the Nazis and mystical MacGuffins. Last time we saw him threatened by little green men who showed up at the end of the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

‘Indiana Jones 5’ doing exceptional things to stand the test of time

FANS DON’T WANT TIME TRAVEL IN ‘INDIANA JONAS 5’

Though the movie is a fantasy action-adventure, audiences don’t expect it to go overboard with the fiction element. Time travel would change the essence of the whole subject on which the film bases itself. Fans can tolerate the twist in the story to a decent degree. Time travel element would probably push the iconic archaeologist too far, which the diehard fans of the franchise are worried about.

The rumour emanated on Twitter claiming that the fifth outing will include some amount of time travel and did not give more details about it. Though fans did see a stunt double resembling Indy, everyone assumed that it was only meant for flashbacks. The new theory states that the past and present versions of Indy would be coming face-to-face.

‘INDIANA JONES 5’ SET TO FLOP DUE TO IDENTITY CRISIS

For longtime fans, it is a terrible idea even if the franchise is doing it for new age fans. Even if it works and stands the test of time, it will lose all the vibe of Indiana Jones that we know of. For now, we are taking the Twitter rumour with a pinch of salt.

Let us know if you would love the time travel element on 'Indiana Jones 5' in the comments box below.