Idris Elba Hints At Luther Movie Happening Soon

Since ‘Luther’s’ release on BBC in 2010, it has become quite a popular shows. It lasted for 9 years and, after the end, Idris Elba, who plays John Luther, gave an interview that put the expectations high again for a comeback from the detective.

‘Luther‘ is a British crime drama television show. Idris Elba plays the role of the detective John Luther. John Luther is a detective chief inspector working for the serious crime unit. ‘Luther’ is a brilliant cop, but he also has to deal with his dark side. He is violent, obsessive, and anxious most of the time.

Why ‘Luther’ Season 5 was as real as it could get

It took a long time for the fifth season of ‘Luther’ to come back. Fans were crazy waiting for the infamous cop to get back to the screen. It was really similar to the first season. The whole 5th season gets back to Luther having to deal with his demons, and finally how he will keep going, now that an old enemy is back.

Season 5 showed why ‘Luther’ is such an intriguing show. Above all of his problems, above having to deal with the death of most of the people that were close to him, he still is as impetuous as he could be. Always putting his job above everything else.

Besides all of the craziness, Luther’s old enemy comes back to make the season even more exciting. Alice Morgan, played by Ruth Wilson, comes back to torture him, just like in season 1. Even though she came back with a totally different proposal. In season 1, Luther did not know how sociopathic and numb to feelings Alice was. Now, after they developed a relationship, and the two of them know each other better, her place in the 5th season is intended to confuse Luther about what he can or can’t do. She came back in a totally different element, playing a totally different role in his life.

In season 5, more than ever, it is clearly the aftermath of Luther’s lifestyle and his barely legal, and most of the time illegal, methods of solving crimes and what this will take from him.

‘Luther’ could be going to the big screens in 2021. Idris Elba fired up the fans by saying that a ‘Luther’ movie is coming. When talking to many media outlets, after winning the BAFTA Special Awards, he said,

“I’ve maintained I’d like to see it come to a film, and that is where I think we are heading towards — a film. And I’m looking forward to making that happen. It is happening”.

Elba has explicitly said that ‘Luther’ has the perfect action formula for a movie and that they could take the show even further. He said,

“With film, the sky’s the limit. You can be a little bit more bold with the storylines. And a little bit more international, and a little more up the scale. But John Luther is always going to be John Luther”.

Are you also a ‘Luther’ fan? Do you believe this movie could be out in the near future? Let us know below in the comments section!