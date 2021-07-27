Cunning Ian Somerhalder Stole Another Actors Role In The Vampire Diaries

Ian Somerhalder has become synonymous with his role in ‘The Vampire Diaries’. According to a recent interview though, Ian wasn’t always going to be Damon Salvatore. We delve into what happened that led him to the iconic role.

Every teenager growing up in the 2000s got their fix of the supernatural with ‘The Vampire Diaries‘. As the ‘Twilight‘ craze reached a fever pitch, the world of sexy vampires, romance and mythologies centred around Elena became the new craze. But, the entire world could have been very different if someone else played Damon. Here’s an interview of Ian Somerhalder on getting his role in ‘Vampire Diaries’.

Highlights —

Ian almost blew Damon’s role audition

Who would have been Damon Salvatore?

The legacy of ‘The Vampire Diaries’

IAN AND DAMON SALVATORE

‘The Vampire Diaries’ is centred around Elena. Elena Gilbert is stuck between the vampire brothers Stefan and Damon Salvatore as the supernatural stories around the small town of Mystic increase. The original Damon Salvatore might not have been Ian Somerhalder though.

In an interview given to ‘Watch What Happens Live’, Ian said that he was blowing the audition pretty hard, but, he talked with Williamson to finally get the role.

Sommerhalder elaborated more in an “Entertainment Weekly” interview. While auditioning for the role, his screen test had gone really well. However, when it came to acting out in front of the network executives, the original Damon Salvatore just didn’t come out.

Kevin Williamson says that he felt that Sommerhalder was nervous throughout the audition. Though he had cruised through the previous audition, he just didn’t give his best performance here. Plus, another actor in the studio acted uppity and tried to bully Sommerhalder making him more nervous.

Cunning Ian Somerhalder stole someone else’s role in ‘The Vampire Diaries’

However, Ian put a stop to it. He told the other actor that the role was his, and talked to the co-creator Williamson about getting the role. Kevin went to the network executives and said that he would quit the show if Ian wasn’t hired, and the “Times Warner” executives gave them a nod. And so, Sommerhalder became Damon, making history.

WHO ELSE BUT IAN?

Sommerhalder had come up after an excellent role in ‘Lost’. He was famous by the time ‘The Vampire Diaries’ came around, but, nothing could prepare him for the heights of fame the show would bring.

In an interview with “TVLine” he said that Damon was one of the best characters written for television. He grew throughout the 8 seasons of the show, and he became one of the most compelling characters in the show.

With thousands of fangirls worldwide, Ian Somerhalder became a household name, and Damon Salvatore was the best TV character around for the eight years of the show.

Ian and Paul, who played the two brothers on the show, have also become closer through the runtime. The two are now business partners and run a bourbon business by the side as they continue acting.

The original Damon Salvatore might have been Paul Wesley, who plays Stefan on the show. According to “Cheatsheet”, the original Damon Salvatore might have been Paul Wesley himself. He was rejected outright in the role of Stefan because he was considered “too old” for the position.

So, the original Damon Salvatore ended up being in the show, after all, only as Stefan.

THE LEGACY

Damon’s legacy lives on even now. ‘The Vampire Diaries’ has two spin-offs, with ‘The Originals’ and ‘Legacies’. Both are wildly popular shows in their own right, and ‘The Vampire Diaries’ has become a part of the cultural lexicon.

A long-standing and prestigious legacy shows the effort that Ian put into becoming the original Damon Salvatore. What started as a small series on CW in the 2000s has become a phenomenon, and the creepy, sexy vampire lover might be behind it all.

Fans of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ have come to adore Ian Somerhalder’s acting over the years. But the layers of working expertise that Ian would bring to Damon Salvatore was not guaranteed. His brother in the show, Paul Wesley, was in the running for Damon before Ian came into the picture. But Sommerhalder used his connections to get into the role, and the rest is history.