Ian Somerhalder Is Jealous Of The Vampires And The Reason Is Shocking

Ian Somerhalder is jealous of Damon for a surprising reason – food! Find out why.

The sensational vampire Damon dished on human blood in ‘The Vampire Diaries’, which is quirky and sounds boring. Nevertheless, Ian Somerhalder, the actor who played Damon for eight seasons, is jealous of his character because his own menu is even hard to gorge on for commoners. Youtuber and food expert Abbey Sharp revealed that the diet plan Ian follows is as “boring as eff”.

Ian Somerhalder was quizzed by Harper’s BAZAAR to reveal details about his diet on their YouTube series ‘Food Diaries’. In the show, the celebrities reveal everything they eat in a day.

Video Credits: Harper’s BAZAAR

Somerhalder actually shocked his fans with his four meals a day plan. Well, there’s nothing surprising in the count of meals but the content of the meal will give you jitters.

“I usually have a broth first thing in the morning with a bunch of supplements, like vitamin stuff, and green juices with my tea that I then whip in the Nutribullet with coconut oil and cacao and salt”. He told Harper’s BAZAAR,

Later on, he added that he prefers drinking warm lemon water with pink salt to soothe the adrenals. Hang on! This is just the beginning of his boring diet plan.

Video Credits: Men’s Health

Ian’s second meal of the day is even more monotonous – “Two giant handfuls of nuts” along with “two giant handfuls of vegetables”. With this, he takes fish broiled or prepared in a cast-iron or ceramic-coated cast-iron pan. He stays far away from nonstick cookware because according to him, it is “as toxic as the day is long”.

His wife Nikki Reed tries adding some flavour to his meals by preparing coconut milk chia pudding from scratch. Somerhalder calls himself a coffee person and his house is stuffed with it for the right dose of caffeine.

One in a blue moon, Somerhalder “treats” himself with stacks of pancakes twice.

Ian Somerhalder diet plan is so boring that he is jealous of even vampire’s food

During lunchtime, he binges on fish and veggies that contain starch like sweet potatoes, white potatoes, and quinoa, along with some high-density fats.

Moreover, he grows some foods and snags many other items from farmers’ markets because according to Somerhalder his clean lifestyle gives him enough corner to binge large amount of food.

Food expert Abbey Sharp makes the sharpest remark on Ian’s diet

Abbey Sharp, the famous food blogger, registered dietitian, and founder of Abbey’s Kitchen Inc. in a video debunked some of the actor’s theories. This included his choice of nonstick cookware as well as the effect of lemon water on adrenals. Abbey Sharp made the sharpest comment on Ian Somerhalder’s food choices and called it plain dull.

“Yawn. I mean, this guy’s diet is certainly nutritious but it is boring as eff”, barbed Sharp. “I am not sure I could eat that volume of food every day if I was limited to such a narrow, boring set of foods over and over and over.”

She quipped with laughter, “Even vampires eat more exciting diets than this”. She referenced vampires because of Ian Somerhalder’s stint on ‘The Vampire Diaries’. Damon, as we all know, relished the rush of feeding on human victims until satiated.

Video Credits: Abbey Sharp

“Obviously this is not a dig at Ian’s professional life or his health status, or really anything else about him“, Sharp explained her point. She said that Ian obviously takes really good care of his body, and he binges on an incredibly healthy nutrient-dense diet.

But she ended the conversation with a token of advice for Somerhalder, telling him that variety is the spice of life. She stressed that there is a lot more out there than lemon water, coconut oil, kale, and fish.

Well, we hope that Ian does add some more spice to his diet. But, if all this dull stuff is the secret to his looks, then let him binge on boring meals!

Let us know your views on Ian Somerhalder’s diet in the comments box below.