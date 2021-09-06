Ian Somerhalder is burning with jealousy due to his ex's Hollywood success

Ian Somerhalder is secretly envious of his ex-girlfriend and co-star Nina Dobrev’s Hollywood success.

A lot of unspoken anger still persist in the relationship of Ian Somerhalder and his ex Nina Dobrev. Now it is rumoured that Ian Somerhalder can’t stand the Hollywood success of his ex-girlfriend and co-star from ‘The Vampire Diaries‘ Nina Dobrev.

Nina remains the only cast of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ who enjoys a successful Hollywood career after her TV stint. She has carved a space for herself in the movie industry. She stands tall with the A-listers of the town like Vin Diesel and is widely accepted as a celebrity model.

While Somerhalder found love in Nikki Reed and got married, Dobrev went on to foray into Hollywood.

Unlike other ‘The Vampire Diaries’ alums, who couldn’t live up to their charm, Nina didn’t look back and continued working. She even managed to grab the attention of the gossip media who still remain interested in her boyfriends. Her ex-boyfriend Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley have been struggling to attach their names to any popular project. The media seems to have lost interest in them ever since ‘The Vampire Diaries’ series finale aired back in March.

According to reports, Ian Somerhalder fears becoming another forgotten actor in Hollywood. And, of course, hating the place where he’s in now, he is obviously jealous of his ex-girlfriend who is ruling Hollywood space. Considering the fact that he was so popular among ladies for his good looks, everyone thought that he will be flooded with movie offers. But that didn’t happen. We haven’t seen him in something substantial after ‘The Vampire Diaries’ has been over. Hollywood seems disinterested in him.

Ian Somerhalder has not openly commented on Nina’s success or his future in the entertainment industry. Ever since ‘The Vampire Diaries’ is over, he just talks about his perfect married life and his daughter.

