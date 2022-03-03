Hugh Jackman’s The Music Man Could Not Have Been A Bigger Disappointment

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster star in this grand musical revival of the Tony-Award winning Broadway show ‘The Music Man’. But does the show meet the fans’ gigantic expectations, or does it disappoint? Read on to find out.

From starring in Broadways at multiple points in his career to grabbing an Oscar award for his role in ‘Les Miserables’, Hugh Jackman remains one of the most versatile Hollywood actors. He reached the zenith of his career in the 21st century with critically acclaimed roles in films such as ‘The Prestige’ and ‘X-Men‘. In 2022, he is returning to Broadway in grand style with the revival of the classic ‘The Music Man’. Does it work as expected, or is it another dud? Let’s find out.

Created by Meredith Willson, the Broadway musical became huge when it was first played in 1957. After that initial success, it had a revival as a West End Musical. All the versions of the show were a big success with the musical audience. After the 2000 revival, the show is once again being revived as a Broadway musical, starring none other than Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster playing the main roles.

While it initially offers a thundering musical experience to the audience, it becomes inconsistent. Towards the end, the powerful performances from the ensemble do impress to a great degree but, unfortunately, by then, it was way too late. The inconsistency turns the audience off big time.

The creative think tank of ‘The Music Man’ is essentially the same as ‘Hello Dolly!’, another Broadway revival that became a major success some time back. The revival of ‘The Music Man’ was planned way before the pandemic happened to all of us and ruined our plans. The effect of it can be seen in ‘The Music Man’. While director Jerry Zaks tries his best to make the show a success, we can only see glimpses of what could have been a great show.

When two major stars such as Jackman and Sutton are attached to a project, it is obvious to get off to a great start. In any case, the dying Broadway scene in the country desperately needed a revival. But unfortunately, the wait is going to be a bit longer.

The musical comedy show features a huge ensemble of stars, which try their best to make the show a hugely entertaining experience. Hugh Jackman plays Harold Hill, a role that seemed like it was tailor-made for him. Harold is an endearing conman who manages to charm an entire town with his charisma and loveable demeanour. Marian, a librarian, played by Sutton, further makes Broadway a treat to watch.

The musical numbers in the show are lavish, well performed, but they are one too many. The show can very well be called ‘The Dance Man’, which honestly would have been more appropriate. The show seems to be trying way too hard to revive the old charm of a musical comedy and that’s where it falters. It drags at some places and when it comes to a musical Broadway, it’s a sin. It’s not easy bringing people to Broadway shows in this day and age. ‘The Music Man’ becomes an average spectacle but it could have been amazing.

‘The Music Man’ has earlier won a Tony Award, which is considered as the Academy Award of the theatrical shows. But this revival of ‘The Music Man’ disappoints. The fans might see it for Jackman and Sutton but, all in all, it remains an average show that could have been absolutely stunning!

