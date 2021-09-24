Hugh Jackman prefers working exclusively with women artists

Jackman stars in ‘Westworld’ creator Lisa Joy’s genre-bending movie. He shares his experience of working with a group of strong women. Keep reading to find out what he has to say.

‘Reminiscence’, which will be released in theatres and on HBO Max on August 20, masterfully blends science fiction, romance, and noir. Hugh Jackman plays Nick Bannister, a talented but lonely guy who allows people to relive their favourite memories. After falling in love with the intriguing Mae (Rebecca Ferguson), he must use his technology to keep the lady he loves while also uncovering her terrible secrets.

Highlights —

Hugh Jackman details his experience of working with women

Here is what to expect

Hugh Jackman recently sat down for an interview and shared his thoughts on working on female-dominated sets. He claimed that being dominated by women on the sets of his upcoming film ‘Reminiscence’, directed by Lisa Joy, was “completely superior”. Rebecca Fergusson, Natalie Martinez, Marina de Tavira, and Angela Sarafyan are among Jackman’s female co-stars.

According to IANS, the actor claimed, “It’s funny, the very first thing I ever did professionally was directed by a woman and it starred a woman who became my wife. That was a TV series called ‘Correlli’ back in 1995; I haven’t actually been in a situation since, where a set is so dominated by women until now, and I’ve got to tell you, it’s awesome. I mean, it’s just fantastic, mainly because of who those women are. They’re incredibly collaborative and strong and confident and really fun. It was just a great set and we all worked so well together. I think I’ve made nine movies playing Wolverine, and if we ended up doing nine versions of this movie, I’d be a happy man”.

Here is what to expect

‘Reminiscence’ is set in the not-too-distant future, when sea levels are rising and the land is eventually flooded. With war erupting and sea levels rising, people begin to lose sight of the future and instead focus on the past.

Nicolas “Nick” Bannister’s (Hugh Jackman) company has gotten a new lease on life thanks to this new need. Nick is a lone veteran stranded in flooded Miami. Nick, along with his business partner Watts, runs a company that allows customers to relive any memory they desire. This is a dangerous profession that necessitates Nick’s utmost expertise.

His life is turned upside down when he meets Mae (Rebecca Ferguson), a mysterious young woman who comes to him one day to retrieve a lost memory. What was supposed to be a simple job turned into a dizzying and passionate love affair that comes to an abrupt end when Mae vanishes.

Nick, perplexed, embarks on a mission to discover what happened to Mae and, hopefully, recover her. Nick revisits his memories as well as those of his other clients who had a connection to Mae. He was looking for clues when he discovered a side of Mae that he had no idea existed. Others advised Nick to move on and stay away from Mae after discovering her involvement in several violent crimes. Nick, on the other hand, is already far too involved.

Will he be able to uncover the truth before losing his mind?