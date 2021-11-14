Hugh Jackman Never Approached To Play Wolverine Again From Marvel

As Disney has acquired 20th Century Fox, they also now own the rights to the X-Men characters. Hence, it was believed that Wolverine can make a return to the big screen with the MCU. But Hugh Jackman, in a recent interview, admitted that he received no such e-mail from the Marvel supremo.

There isn’t a day that goes by when the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t bombarded with theories cooked up by the fans. Now that the multiverse is officially a thing in the MCU, it has opened all kinds of doors for the MCU. One of the most loved Marvel comic characters is Wolverine, who predominantly appeared in the X-Men series of films. He appeared last in the film ‘Logan’, which was considered a heartfelt goodbye to one of the most iconic superheroes in history. However, fans have often wondered about whether Wolverine would join the host of new characters or old characters joining the MCU. But, for the fans wishing for that, there is only bad news in store. Apparently, Hugh Jackman, who immortalized the cinematic Wolverine, has admitted that he has not been approached by anyone to reprise his role as the clawed superhero.

Hugh was talking on ‘Jake’s Takes’, where he stated in clear words that he will not be donning the Wolverine costume anytime soon. He said that there was no email from Kevin Feige about a possible Wolverine come-back to the big screen. While the X-Men characters are officially Marvel Comics’ property, Disney didn’t have the right on the characters. A deal was set a few years ago, in which Disney took over 20th Century Fox, the studio that owns X-Men. But since that deal took place, in 2019, there has been no official statement from Disney about whether or not an X-Men film was under work. But the fans were somehow hoping that at least Wolverine, the most popular X-Men character, will be returning to the big screen. But Hugh’s statement has caused the fans to feel hopeless yet again.

However, there have been some rumours that X-Men are coming to the MCU, but Wolverine’s involvement is still not certain. However, the recent denial by Hugh Jackman about returning as Wolverine can mean a lot of things. First, the character got his closure in ‘Logan’. There must be a strong reason to make him come back to life. Disney can also go the multi-verse route, which seems like the most likely possibility right now. However, there is one more cause for the fans to still be hopeful about Hugh’s return.

Deadpool is one Marvel character that has always locked horns with Wolverine in the comics. Even in the two Deadpool films, Wade Wilson is often seen teasing a non-existent Wolverine. Hence, it also gives the fans hope that Wolverine will return back on the big screen one way or another. In the interview, Hugh said that when he first saw ‘Deadpool’, he felt that it was a matter of time before he was asked to return as Wolverine. But he also believed that if he stayed any longer, things were going to get ugly. He further said that Wolverine was a character that was very close to his heart. He also added that no matter how much he loved the character, it was done!

Now, the fans really want to see Wolverine back in action again. But it will also be difficult for them to accept anyone but Jackman in the role. Now that Disney has X-Men, let’s hope that they soon do something about it and send that e-mail to Hugh Jackman sooner rather than later.

Tell us in the comments which one do you think is the best film with Logan in it? Also, tell us which actor will be apt to replace Hugh Jackman for the role of Wolverine.