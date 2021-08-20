The Million Dollar Question Of The Century: How Often Does Keanu Reeves Bathe?

The number of times Keanu Reeves takes a shower will leave you in shock.

We see a celebrity acting in a movie a couple of times, we read a few of their interviews and think that we know almost everything about their other side. However, this claim is disputed as there are so many unknown facts about our celebrities that will leave us feeling both amazed and shocked at the same time. Well, this time we are talking about superstar Keanu Reeves and some hidden facts about him, ranging from his bathing routine to his accidental marriage.

HOW OFTEN DOES KEANU REEVES BATHE?

The great cleanliness debate: How often does Keanu Reeves bathe?

Well, well, well, looks like Keanu Reeves is not as clean as he appears to be as in a conversation with “Whoa is Not Me“, Keanu revealed that he only showers once or twice a week. He said that the biggest misconception about him is that he is clean. He further added that all the interesting boys don’t bathe, including him.

DID YOU KNOW THE REAL REASON WHY KEANU REEVES LEFT TORONTO?

In the same interview, Keanu opened up about why, as a 21-year old, he decided to leave Toronto and move to Los Angeles, “I was at a point where I had done the most I could do in Toronto. I was tired of playing the best friend, thug number one, and the tall guy. I read a Disney movie of the week called ‘Young Again’. No one liked me but the director. He hooked me up with [the agent] Holly Gottlieb at ICM. I flew out to meet her and eventually got my green card. I got into my dumpy 1969 Volvo and drove here with three thousand dollars. I stayed at my stepfather’s and proceeded to go into the darkness, the darkness that is L.A”.

KEANU REEVES DOESN’T CRY IN REAL LIFE

Keanu also revealed that he doesn’t cry much in real life. He said he likes to suffer as people don’t really respect artists who haven’t suffered enough.

DID KEANU REEVES ACCIDENTALLY MARRY WINONA RYDER?

At the time of the shooting of ‘Dracula’, Keanu and Ryder filmed a wedding scene, where their characters get married. It was later mentioned by Winona that their director, Francis Ford Coppola, ended up hiring a real priest for the wedding scene. Both the actors also exchanged their vows, indicating that they might have gotten married. However, it is not yet known whether the priests used the actor’s real name or the name of their characters.

Are you aware of any bizarre fact about Keanu Reeves? Let us know in the comments down below.