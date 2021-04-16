How Johnny Depp Treated Amber Heard: Angelina Jolie Knows The Best

Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp could not stand each other? Lets’ find out if it is true or not!

Various rumours suggest that Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp could not stand each other while filming their movie. The two openly praised each other. On the other hand, some reports suggest that both the actors might have dated each other in the past. Even though there has never been any confirmation, Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp have managed to keep it professional and praise each other’s work ethics in public.

Johnny Depp once praised Angelina Jolie by comparing her to a walking poem. He described her as the perfect beauty. Someone who is very deep, smart, quick, clever, funny, and has a perverse sense of humour.

During the promotions of their movie, ‘The Tourist’ with Pop Sugar, Angelina Jolie was asked how it was like working with Johnny Depp. “He is just such a nice guy. He is so funny and so fun to hang out with. He is just that friend you are so happy to come to work and do scenes with. Plus, he is such a brilliant actor”, said Jolie. She further praised him for how often he thought of so much for his deep character work, which comes from an artist who is willing to try things. Jolie felt he is not just somebody who is doing these fun movies and is a real experimental, deeply-feeling artist. She further added that Depp gave a lot and is very gracious on set to everybody and his fellow actors.

Many believe that Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp were not honestly sharing their true opinion about each other.

Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp could not stand each other

As per Celebitchy, Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie could not stand each other when they were shooting for their movie ‘The Tourist’. The report mentioned that Angelina was looking forward to working with Johnny but soon got fed up with him. Johnny felt that Angelina was too uptight and self-involved. While Angelina felt Johnny was not giving enough to his on-screen performance due to his late-night practices with the Babybird band. She was also not happy seeing him reach sets later than required. Everyone felt that they shared a mutually respectful working relationship. It was also reported that Angelina was disappointed that Johnny did not get in better shape for the role. He also did not want to cut his hair for his character Frank Tupelo. On the other hand, Angelina stayed aloof in her trailer.

Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp could not stand each other

Angelina’s problems with Johnny Depp were similar to the ones she was having with her then-partner, Brad Pitt. While Brad let Angelina boss him around, Depp kept his distance.

Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp’s high-profile relationships

While filming for ‘Hackers’ in 1995, Angelina Jolie started dating her co-star Jonny Lee Miller. But they lost touch after shooting, and she moved to see her Foxfire co-actor, Jenny Shimizu. She later reconnected with Lee Miller and ended up marrying him. But three years later, they got divorced. In 2000, Jolie got married to Billy Bob Thornton. But that marriage also did not last too long. In 2004, she fell in love with her ‘Mr & Mrs Smith’ co-star, Brad Pitt. At that time, Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston. She adopted two kids and had three biological kids too. They got married in a small ceremony in 2014. Later in 2018, Jolie shocked Brangelina fans when she filed for divorce.

Johnny Depp's legal woes aren't over yet. The actor was reportedly ordered to turn over all communications with former romantic partners, including Angelina Jolie, Keira Knightley, and more. https://t.co/r5TfPEBE2w — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 9, 2020

Johnny Depp’s list of high-profile relationships included Sherilyn Fenn, who he dated for three and a half years. He then moved onto the ‘Dirty Dancing’ actor Jennifer Grey. They dated for a year. Many reports suggested that the couple had gotten engaged too. In 1990, Depp proposed to his ‘Edward Scissorhands’ co-actor Winona Ryder. He had also gotten a ‘Winona Forever’ tattoo as a declaration of his love for her. Later, when they separated in 1993, he got the tattoo changed to ‘Wino Forever’. Depp went on to date Juliette Lewis, Ellen Barkin, and Kate Moss. He had two kids with Vanessa Paradis but never got married. In 2009, Depp met Amber Heard. They got married in 2015.