How John Cena broke the internet with just one tweet

Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena’s tweet went viral recently when he quoted a BTS member on the famous social networking app Twitter!

BTS is possibly the most popular boy band the world has ever seen. The South Korean boy band has become a worldwide success. Since being the first South Korean band in history to have an album launch at No. 1 on the US Billboard chart in 2018, they have worked with musicians such as Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, Steve Aoki, Halsey and Nicki Minaj. They have also appeared on Good Morning America, Saturday Night Live, Times Square’s New Year’s Eve concerts, and Grand Central Terminal.

RECORD-BREAKING SUCCESS OF BTS

BTS’ debut performance at the 2017 American Music Awards made history. It was the first time a K-pop group was performing in a prestigious U.S. award show. BTS was nominated for Top Social Artist at the Billboard Music Awards the same year, making them the first K-pop group to be recognised. They not only won the prize, but they also ended up breaking Justin Bieber‘s six-year hegemony in the process.

BTS premiered the music video for IDOL in 2018. It gained 45 million views in less than 24 hours, breaking Taylor Swift‘s previous record for Look What You Made Me Do, which received 42 million views in the same timeframe.

BTS Love Yourself: Tear debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 list in May 2018, becoming the first K-Pop album to do so. It was also the first foreign-language album to reach the first spot on the Billboard 200 in twelve years. BTS Records is the first K-Pop act to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 Chart. The same week that BTS released Love Yourself: Tear, it jumped from the fourth position to the first on the Billboard Artist 100 chart.

Then, on April 12, 2019, BTS released the music video Boy With Luv, which smashed another YouTube record. Boy With Luv received 74.6 million views in a single day and over 20 million more views than BLACKPINK‘s previous record-holder, Kill This Love. BTS smashed the record for the most views in a single 24-hour period on YouTube, reaching 101.1 million views.

In 2019, BTS became the first K-pop group to be nominated for the biggest award, dubbed Top Group, which they won. The popular South Korean boy band caused quite a stir in 2020 with the hit track Dynamite, which became the first K-pop song ever to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard ‘Hot 100’ list in the USA. Butter, which has already racked up over 60 million YouTube views in its first 12 hours online. BTS received a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Group Performance in 2020. They have even set a few Guinness World Records for their devoted audience.

JOHN CENA REVEALS HOW BTS CHANGED HIS LIFE

John Cena previously appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and discussed how the popular South Korean band BTS and the ARMY changed his life. Cena revealed that he was going through a hard patch in his life.

Around four years ago, he decided to be open and share one of his thought-provoking notebook entries on Twitter. He went on to say that the hugely popular group BTS had just released an album titled ‘Love Yourself.’ So he put out all these messages about self-love and got forced to think, ‘This is not going to be a good idea. This big, larger-than-life, 16-time WWE champion is now talking about vulnerability and the fact that you are enough and should not be ashamed of who you are.

JOHN CENA QUOTES A BTS MEMBER ON HIS TWITTER ACCOUNT

During the 76th United Nations General Assembly, South Korean boyband BTS performed and delivered a message to the youth as Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture.

On September 24, John Cena tweeted a quote from BTS leader RM’s powerful UNGA speech. “‘If we believe in possibilities and hope, even when the unexpected happens, we will not lose our way but discover new ones’. – RM”.

“If we believe in possibilities and hope, even when the unexpected happens we will not lose our way but discover new ones.” – RM — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 24, 2021

Fans were ecstatic, and they instantly flooded Cena’s tweet with expressions of surprise and excitement. Tell us your thoughts on John Cena’s love for BTS in the comments!