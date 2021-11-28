Everything About The Hottest Project In Hollywood Pairing Margot Robbie With Ryan Gosling

Ever since it was announced that a Barbie film was underworks, the fans have been ecstatic. The iconic doll series has never been attempted as a fully-fledged live-action film. With the casting of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken respectively, the excitement of the fans has further increased.

It’s a pleasant sight when Hollywood goes out of its way to do something that is highly experimental and a one-of-a-kind experience. There was a lot of buzz in the recent few months about a feature film being made on the Barbie Doll franchise. After a bit of looking around, Warner Bros, the studio behind the film, decided to rake into Margot Robbie to play the role of the iconic ‘doll’. There were also a lot of speculations regarding the casting for Ken, with Greta Gerwig, the director, looking at a lot of options. However, there have been reports that Ken might have finally been sorted. Ryan Gosling was one of the initial choices for the role but now it has been confirmed that he will be playing Ken in the film, opposite Margot Robbie.

It was earlier reported that Ryan was initially supposed to take on the role. But he declined the offer due to his busy schedule. The script was ready and the film was going for pre-production but the studio was adamant about getting Ryan for the role. The waiting worked and as Ryan’s schedule got cleared, he gave his go-ahead and now it seems like the project is back on track.

All you need to know about the hottest project in Hollywood pairing Margot Robbie with Ryan Gosling

Greta has co-written the script along with Noah Baumbach and while the production on the film hasn’t begun yet, the script is ready. The plot has been kept secret and nobody has any idea what the film’s plot is going to be about. However, even though one can’t guess the plot of the film, it won’t be difficult to assume that Greta Gerwig isn’t gonna make some run-of-the-mill mainstream romantic comedy. On top of that, her co-writer Noah Baumbach is not a regular filmmaker either. Hence, we can safely assume that the film will venture into some really unknown territories. But whatever it will, the film will definitely be a worthy watch.

With the Warner Bros. studio backing the film, Margot Robbie’s involvement in the film is more than that of just an actor. The film is being produced under her production house LuckyChap Entertainment. The film’s casting has been done with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling playing Barbie and Ken respectively. Greta will serve as the director of the film and it is also not known what rating the film will have in terms of parental guidance. All in all, almost every detail about the film has been kept under the cards. So the fans will have to wait some more until a teaser-trailer drops or any of the cast or crew members spill the beans on the plot.

Earlier in 2001, Nickelodeon premiered an animated Barbie series. However, there are no reasons to believe that the new film, in any way, will take the similar route of being a children’s film.

The film will reportedly go into production in the first quarter of 2022. Hence, it can be safely assumed that the film will find its official theatrical or OTT release sometime in 2023.

So with the latest casting updates, the fans have become furthermore excited about the film. Let’s see how it goes.

Tell us in the comments if you are satisfied with the casting choices for the Barbie film. Also, tell us who’s your favourite character from the Barbie doll series.