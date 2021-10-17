If you are wondering what the universe has in store for former couple and current foes Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s future, here is all you need to know.

We often speak about a match being made in heaven. While such colloquialisms have invited contentious debate between science and astrology, it all comes down to what you believe in. The trajectory of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard‘s relationship is not uncommon but it is peculiar. This is where astrology comes into the picture to explain Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s personal history and future.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Stars aligning for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The planets scheming against Depp and Heard

INEVITABLE LOVE

Johnny Depp was born on 9 June 1963. This makes his zodiac sign Gemini, an air sign. As you must know, the 12 zodiac signs are compartmentalized into four groups based on the key elements of earth, air, fire and water.

Johnny Depp’s astrology chart is packed with Earth. Capricorn is his Moon sign, which defines one’s essence, while his Midheaven falls in Taurus and Mars falls in Virgo. Capricorn, Taurus, and Virgo are all Earth signs, making Johnny susceptible to falling in love with someone who has an Earth sign as their zodiac.

Here’s what astrology says about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

It was inevitable that Depp was going to click a connection with Heard since she was born on 22 April, making her zodiac an Earth sign of Taurus. Unsurprisingly, Vanessa Paradis, Depp’s beau before Amber Heard was also, just like Heard, of an Earth zodiac.

Thus, although Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relationship soured ultimately, astrology can explain how they ended up together in the first place. Several factors contributed to this. Besides Heard being an Earth zodiac, her Venus is at the exact degree as Depp’s. This means that there was peaceful and loving communication in their relationship while it lasted.

Related: Aquaman 2 Will Reveal Its Villains In DC FanDome

In addition, their Venus also conjunct in a mirroring manner. This highlights further why Depp fell for Heard. It signifies that Depp found his anima, or his female self, in Heard. Anima is the essence of being female inside every person and Depp discovered that with Amber.

All these factors highlight how the duo fell in love and united for a marriage, albeit it only lasted for 15 months. That they could not capitalize on these influences is another story.

FAULT IN THEIR STARS

When the news of their divorce broke out, it seemed like Johnny Depp was the main culprit for the separation and was assigned the title of Heard’s abuser. Amber Heard had crafted the narrative of their divorce in her favour.

However, gradually, it was revealed that Amber was the one who had anger management issues and was abusive to Depp. She was caught admitting this in an audio clip in which the two conversed. During their marriage, Johnny Depp remained silent about the mistreatment he faced.

Let’s explore how astrological analysis also reveals the truth of their relationship. Amber Heard has Taurus as her sun sign, making her dominating and power-hungry in their relationship. This power struggle between the two is also underlined by their Jupiter and Pluto at odds.

In terms of anger issues, the presence of Mars in one’s birth chart is studied. Although Depp’s Mars stands at 3 degrees Virgo, this raises concerns about his blood pressure more than his abusive tendencies. Similarly, the fact that his Midheaven and Mars are proximate, Mars in Depp’s birth chart only speaks of how much he is passionate about his work and acting.

On the other hand, Amber Heard’s Mars points to her being emotionally volatile. This can be illustrated by the fact that her moon is in Libra and she has Mercury square Mars.

This also makes it clear why Depp suffered a particularly ghastly injury where his finger had to be stitched back. Erstwhile, it had been speculated that the injury was a consequence of him punching a wall. However, later, it was disclosed that Heard might have thrown a glass bottle at him which caused the cut.

When all is said and done, it feels heartbreaking that Johnny Depp’s entire career is hanging by a thin thread due to a barrage of false accusations and a faulty system in Hollywood. Furthermore, the most puzzling question remains, why did Johnny Depp not end the marriage on his terms and reveal the truth timely? This is something that astrology can neither explain nor fix.

What do you think the future has in store for Amber Heard and Johnny Depp? How do you feel about the revelations in their relationship? Comment below!