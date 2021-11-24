Henry Cavill’s Secret To A Hot Body Is Finally Out

The sexiest man alive, Henry Cavill has a crazy pre-workout plan that is as interesting as his workouts.

Popularly known as ‘Man of Steel‘ even in his real life, Henry Cavill works like a beast to live up to his image. His sculpted face and athletic body have put him on the top in the list of the sexist person alive, hottest man list.

Highlights —

Henry Cavill confessions about his body maintenance plan

4 AM pre-workout plan made all the difference to Henry Cavill

HENRY CAVILL CONFESSIONS ABOUT HIS BODY MAINTENANCE PLAN

He is often asked the question – What’s the secret behind his enviable body. Cavill who serves as the Chief Creative Director and Global Brand Ambassador for MuscleTech confessed to GQ in an interview that he is pretty okay with eating the same thing every day and actually enjoys it.

Henry Cavill’s secret to a hot body is 4 a.m. pre-workouts

Related: Henry Cavill Aspires To Do More Superman Movies Over Bond, Captain Britain And Witcher Roles

Henry Cavill found a blessing in disguise when he suffered from a serious hamstring injury on the sets of ‘The Witcher’ Season 2. He discovered a method that actually aligns with his body’s mechanism and keeps him energetic all day long and helps him do intense workouts without getting tired. The secret method has been given the term – 4 AM pre-workout plan on social media.

4 AM PRE-WORKOUT PLAN MADE ALL THE DIFFERENCE TO HENRY CAVILL

Video Credits: Bodybuilding.com

Cavill revealed that while he absolutely relies on protein supplements for his bodybuilding and muscle development, he also gives importance to the pre-workout regime. Especially on the sets of ‘Witcher’, he underwent physical therapy every day at 4 AM, before he started his 12 hour day of work. It consisted of an hour and a half of physical activity that ended with a sprint race. You might think that physical activity would tire a person who has to work for 12 hours straight. But that’s not the case. According to Cavill, he felt a clear improvement in his performance because of the session. This helped him prepare his body for an adventure-filled show while recovering from the hamstring injury. The regime boosted him. Initially, he felt what’s the point of doing sprints before work. But he found that an extra kick actually made the difference. He was getting faster and faster, recovering, and his form is way better now than it was pre-injury.

Let us know if you think pre-workouts actually work for you just like it did for Henry Cavill in the comments box below.