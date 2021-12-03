Henry Cavill’s Top Secret Behind A Shirtless Scene Leaked

Henry Cavill discusses his shirtless scenes as Superman and Geralt of Rivia! Let’s find out what goes behind Cavill’s chiselled body.

‘Man of Steel‘ came out eight years ago. The film catapulted the DC Extended Universe as well as Henry Cavill’s Hollywood career to new heights. The actor matched the physical requirements for Superman. Cavill’s film appearances have helped him climb the Hollywood ladder over the years. Cavill’s commanding figure was also a big highlight of the film. Currently, the actor is receiving plaudits for his performance in ‘The Witcher,’ which is due to premiere its second season in December of this year.

HOW DOES HENRY CAVILL PREP FOR HIS SHIRTLESS SCENES ?

During a virtual interview with Bodybuilding.com, Henry Cavill discussed his various training routines and what he has done to change his body into one that allows him to play parts such as Superman and Geralt of Rivia. The actor explained that it all depended on what he was attempting to accomplish. He would normally assess where he is with his physique and how much time he has to prepare. Because the deeper he gets into a task, if it’s a difficult job that requires a lot of time and effort, he will ask his trainer to programme things a little differently. So, he will exercise four days a week instead of six, and on the fourth day, he might do a fairly simple arm and shoulder workout. Cavill admitted that it is a little tiring, but it looks better physically, with the pump and all than him crawling out of the gym and needing a map right away.

Henry Cavill has revealed his secret behind preparing for a shirtless scene

In the same interview, Henry Cavill shares how he prepares for shirtless sequences by using bodybuilding techniques. Apparently, the targeted workouts provide him with the aesthetic he seeks to seem how he wishes on TV. With hypertrophy and bodybuilding workouts, Cavill was still working towards an aesthetic. He was still able to generate the aesthetic required for a shirtless scene later on in the shoot while being able to perform on a daily basis. Cavill was also able to ensure that he was accomplishing the thing he was actually there to do.

CAVILL’S WORKOUT FOR GERALT OF RIVIA, ‘THE WITCHER’

Cavill had to be shirtless in front of the camera while filming Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’. The actor knew some basic bodybuilding tricks that helped him ensure that his muscles really popped for those occasions. Cavill discussed his training for ‘The Witcher’ on the Graham Norton Show, saying:

He said that the most crucial aspect of training for these types of events is your own health. It is so you can keep physically fit and avoid injuries while doing insane stuff like being thrown against pillars and jumping out of planes. That is what it is regarding. Henry Cavill went on to say that you have to appear a certain way aesthetically, especially when you are taking your shirt off, but it is mainly for staying healthy.

The actor also mentioned dehydration to make his abs pop. It entailed drinking a litre and a half of water on the first day, half a litre on the second, no water on the third, and shooting on the fourth.

SHIRTLESS SCENES IN SUPERMAN FOR HENRY CAVILL

When asked how his training regimens have evolved over the years, Henry Cavill thought back to when he got cast as Superman in ‘Man of Steel’. Cavill briefly explained that he is simply more seasoned with muscular training. He said:

“‘Man of Steel’ was what, 2011? So it has been ten years. I think I am just more experienced now and have a bit more in the way of experienced muscle”.

Even though he has become rather adept at altering his body into the ripped characters he portrays, Henry Cavill has his limits. He recently recovered from an injury sustained on the set of ‘The Witcher’ season 2 and has had to adapt his exercises to his new situation and rehabilitation. Tell us your favourite look of Henry Cavill in the comment section below!