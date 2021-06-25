Leaked! Henry Cavill’s Role In Secret Superman Project

Is a secret Superman project cooking for Henry Cavill? Or is it just a rumour? Keep reading to find out.

Henry Cavill is currently one of Hollywood’s most popular actors. He is very active on Instagram, where he has over 15 million followers. The actor keeps fans up to date on his current and forthcoming ventures. Cavill appears to have revealed his next project. Could Henry Cavill be preparing to assume the red, blue, and yellow of Superman once more? The ‘Justice League’ star took to social media to tease a new, secret project, leaving many fans wondering if he will eventually reprise his role as the Last Son of Krypton for ‘Man of Steel 2’.

Henry Cavill – A secret Superman project in the works?

Henry Cavill to reprise his role in a DC film?

HENRY CAVILL- A SECRET SUPERMAN PROJECT IN THE WORKS?

Of course, Cavill jokingly claims that what he’s reading could just be a stack of papers, but unless he has a really nasty streak, it’s far more probable that he’s reading something that will lead to another project down the road. It’s unclear whether this is a ‘Superman’ project or not, but the word at the very top of the strange paper seems eerily like the phrase Smallville.

Henry Cavill’s role in the upcoming Superman project explained

Cavill’s secret project, unfortunately for Superman fans, could just be tied to Netflix‘s ‘The Witcher’, a universe that the actor is returning to for a second season. Cavill is presently wearing Geralt’s grey-haired wig for the second season of Netflix’s hit fantasy programme, which is presently filming in the UK, as shown in the photograph.

HENRY CAVILL TO REPRISE HIS ROLE IN A DC FILM?

Despite the fact that there has been no word on a ‘Man of Steel 2’, rumours about Henry Cavill reprising his role as the DC legend have been circulating for some time, even garnering a statement from the man himself, who regretfully dismissed the rumours as fantasy.

“[The rumours] get wilder and wilder by the day”, Cavill said back in July.

“The amount of speculation, the stuff I read on the Internet, is extraordinary and sometimes frustrating. It’s when you see people stating stuff as fact. Like, no, that’s not the case. That hasn’t happened, and that conversation isn’t happening.”

“But the important thing is that people are excited about it, and I think it’s important to be excited about a character like Superman. Superman is a fantastic character. If people are chatting about it, and even if they’re making stuff up, it’s okay, because that means they want to see the character again. And in an ideal world, I would absolutely love to play the character again.”

Cavill was even reported to make cameo appearances across the DC cinematic universe in the same way that Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/Hulk did in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that concept has since been abandoned. While this is surely bringing Kal-El and Cavill fans to tears, the movie industry is continually changing and hiding secrets, so just because a comeback for the ‘Man of Steel’ has been ruled out does not mean it will not happen in the future.

In terms of Superman, Cavill’s portrayal will be seen again in HBO Max’s ‘The Snyder Cut’. ‘The Snyder Cut’, which includes Ben Affleck‘s Batman and Jared Leto’s Joker, released on HBO Max on March 18, 2021.

