Henry Cavill’s fate as Superman in the DCEU has been uncertain but ‘The Suicide Sqaud’ may be the key for the actor to find his way back in.

Henry Cavill was launched as Superman in the DC Extended Universe with ‘Man of Steel‘ in 2013. The actor has the looks, physique, and skills required to play a marvellous version of Superman. Yet his potential in the DCEU has gone largely ignored as his Superman is expected to get dropped by Warner Bros. However, all hope is not lost. Read more to find out why.

Henry Cavill in ‘The Suicide Squad’

Henry Cavill’s future in the DCEU

SUPERMAN WITH THE SQUAD

‘The Suicide Squad‘ is said to be a deviation from the 2016 ‘Suicide Squad’. Although it is a sequel, it is a standalone sequel, meaning it will not take over its predecessor’s storyline. Instead, it will explore its own path.

The film is set to feature a task force of super-convicts who will be sent to a lab belonging to the time period of the Nazis. The group will be responsible for defeating Starro, an alien who looks like a giant starfish.

Among the people who will comprise the task force, there will be Robert DuBois or Bloodsport played by English heartthrob Idris Elba. Bloodsport is primarily an adversary to Superman in the comics. This supervillain has a high-tech suit and weaponry that only he can access.

But how does he end up in ‘The Suicide Squad’? As it turns out, Bloodsport is responsible for firing at Superman with a bullet made of Kryptonite. (For the unaware, Kryptonite is really bad stuff for Superman. It is deadly for him.)

As a result, Bloodsport ends up in jail but he is given a way to mitigate his prison sentence and rejoin his daughter Tyla. It should be clear by now that Bloodsport tries to redeem himself by joining the task force and aiming to fulfil the mission given to him.

Henry Cavill’s Last Hope As Superman Is A Cameo In ‘The Suicide Squad’

However, DC fans must stay excited about Bloodsport because not only will he have an amazing journey in the film but also his presence opens up the way for a Henry Cavill cameo as Superman in ‘The Suicide Squad’. Fans might see Henry Cavill’s Superman and Bloodsport going face to face in the movie.

This possibility is not far-fetched because even Ben Affleck’s Batman appeared in the 2016 ‘Suicide Squad’. The rejuvenated ‘The Suicide Squad’ might feature a similar plan for Henry Cavill’s Superman. And let’s be frank, it may be his last hope to wear Superman’s cape in the DCEU once again.

The final reveal, or absence, of Henry Cavill’s Superman in ‘The Suicide Squad’ will be made on August 5, the date of its United States premiere.

THE UNUSED CAPE

It’s speculated that ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ is the final time fans will see Henry Cavill in a leading role as Superman in the DCEU.

Henry Cavill getting iconic roles left and right but WB not utilizing his Superman is going to be my villain origin story — Burhan Khalid (@RequiemNocturn) July 8, 2021

While his contemporary Ben Affleck willingly exited the DCEU, Henry Cavill still holds on to the hope of getting another ‘Man of Steel’ film. He believes he has unfinished business in telling the story of Kal-El, as he strongly expressed to “Men’s Health” magazine,

“The cape is in the closet. It’s still mine. I’m not just going to sit quietly in the dark as all this stuff is going on. There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into”.

The “stuff” that Cavill bitterly referred to in the aforementioned excerpt is the Superman reboot initiated by Warner Bros. It is reportedly set to cast a Black Superman. While Marvel Studio continues at a steady pace by threading all its films, DC films are rebooting a film series after a meagre number of two instalments.

Given this, it’s fair why Henry Cavill will feel cheated and display possessiveness over his Superman cape which is going unused, as Warner Bros. is working on casting another Superman.

now does henry cavill's superman have a chance to appear in shazam or black adam movies or is it impossible? im confused pic.twitter.com/8R9B16nxM5 — almi (@batswyne) July 13, 2021

Even fans can’t help but empathize with Cavill’s last hope to appear as Superman since it does feel like the story of ‘The Witcher‘ actor’s Superman remains incomplete, especially after the end-credits scene in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’.

Besides a cameo in ‘The Suicide Squad’ and other expected cameos in films such as ‘Black Adam‘ and ‘The Flash‘, there is so much that DCEU can explore with Henry Cavill’s Superman. The question remains: Will they jump on the opportunity or let it go to waste?

Do you wish to see Henry Cavill return as Superman in the DCEU? Comment below!