Henry Cavill’s Diet Is Every Food Lover’s Worst Nightmare

Henry Cavill is one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood. While his acting skills are undoubtedly praiseworthy, it’s his consistent display of optimum male-form that impresses him the most. But recently, he talked about his diets and it wasn’t a pretty sight for the foodies.

Henry Cavill played Superman onscreen and looked like a brooding proud Greek God. He has remained buffed throughout most of his acting career. While changing shapes and sizes quickly for each film isn’t necessarily the sign of a good actor, it does help an actor to get into the skin of another personality. Henry has been around for quite some time now and he is in the best shape of his life. His fans are rightly crazy over his physique. However, in reality, Henry is actually a food lover’s nightmare. So if you are both a foodie and Henry’s fan, you might find yourself in a bit of a predicament. Wait until you get to know what his diet is actually comprised of. In an interview with the “GQ”, he gave his fans quite an elaborated peek into his daily food habits and lifestyle.

Henry Cavill real-life diet

Henry Cavill is happy to eat the same thing every day

In the last decade, he was seen as Superman/Clark Kent, as the Witcher and the gorgeous looking bad guy in a ‘Mission: Impossible’ film. While his turn as Sherlock in the Netflix outing ‘Enola Holmes’ didn’t require him to look herculean, the makers thought that a buffed up Sherlock isn’t gonna hurt either. So, when it was announced that Henry was the brand ambassador for a fitness brand named MuscleTech, it was like Henry was just wandering in his natural habitat.

Henry Cavill’s diet is every food lover’s nightmare

Cavill revealed that he had made a habit of taking a protein shake before bed if he was bulking up for a role. Only if he was into the shedding-pounds mode did he avoid that. It was all good until then. The problem began when the actor revealed his food habits for each day. It sounds like no less than a nightmare. One would think that an actor of his stature and bank balance will eat the best things and will experiment a lot more than the average Joe’s. But, as it turns out, it’s the reverse situation going on there. He apparently eats the same thing every day, more or less. He is not the one to take risks with his fitness and switch his lunch or dinner menu for some well-earned fun time eating.

HENRY CAVILL REAL-LIFE DIET

The first thing that gets into his body, upon waking up, is a good ol’ tall glass of protein shake. The grass-fed whey protein is mixed with berries and some oats and the resulting blend is what Henry has to break his fast. But this is his starter breakfast. He would complete his breakfast with an omelette with a little bit of ham in it. He would then sweat it out in a gym and follow it with a small meal consisting of chicken and white rice. Being a little kind to his taste buds, he likes to have curry sauce to go with that.

HENRY CAVILL IS HAPPY TO EAT THE SAME THING EVERY DAY

His next meal of the day would be the same, except instead of white rice, he would opt for brown rice. He has also said previously that he believes in taking meals every two to three hours. He would then go for some beef and sweet potato. After that, it’s time for his usual before-bed shake. So, here it is. Henry Cavill’s menu for almost every day. He also mentioned that he doesn’t find any time to cook. He often gets his food cooked and delivered to him.

As they say, a great body is 80 percent diet and 20 percent exercise. Now we all know the efforts it takes to build a body like that. Henry Cavill is an interesting guy in general and a great actor. His ‘boring food habits’ are of very little concern if the result is what we see on-screen.

Tell us in the comments which actor's diet plan had you most impressed. Also, tell us the film where you thought Henry looked his absolute best. 'All' isn't an option!