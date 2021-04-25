Henry Cavill’s Chubby Face Destroyed His James Bond Dream

Can you believe that Henry Cavill was rejected from playing James Bond because of his looks?

Who is the one actor who comes to your mind when you think of James Bond? Daniel Craig, right? His dashing personality and charming smile make us believe that there is no other actor that could ever replace him. But, did you know that even Henry Cavill auditioned to play James Bond? That’s right! Unfortunately, it couldn’t work for him and, to be very honest, we think it is for the best as Daniel Craig was absolutely spectacular as James Bond.

The real reason behind Henry Cavill being rejected from playing James Bond?

So why was Henry Cavill denied the role of James Bond?

Well, Henry Cavill was very close to getting the part of James Bond, but it was his weight that came in the way of his dream. In an interview with “Men’s Health”, Henry said that he also auditioned to play James Bond in ‘Casino Royale’. “I probably could have prepared better. I remember the director, Martin Campbell, saying, ‘Looking a little chubby there, Henry’. I didn’t know how to train or diet. And I’m glad Martin said something because I responded well to the truth. It helps me get better”. Well, we must appreciate how Henry took the criticism to work on himself, which also brought some great films like, ‘Immortals’ and ‘Superman’ in his basket.

Henry Cavill recalls being bullied in school

It seems that like any other kid, Henry too was a victim of bullying. In an interview with “People’s magazine”, Henry recalled his experience with bullying. “I was teased and it was hard”. On being asked whether he still holds any grudges, he, as a true gentleman, said that the act of bullying was evil, but the kids didn’t have any bad intentions. He also added that people have faced tougher situations than him, so he doesn’t hold any grudges against anyone.

Who is the mysterious girl our Superman is dating?

Do you remember the girl who was spotted with Henry? Well, that time she was wearing a mask, so we couldn’t identify her. But, Henry himself revealed her identity on his social media. A few days back, Henry shared a picture on his Instagram, in which he and his girlfriend, Canadian environmental scientist Danielle Beausole were seen playing Chess. Do you know what was the most adorable part of the picture? The way he was gazing at her, with nothing but love.

He also gave a cute caption to the picture, “This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess”.

Well, aren’t the two just made for one another?

Can you imagine seeing Henry Cavill as James Bond? Let us know your views in the comments below.