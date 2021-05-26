Superman Henry Cavill Wants His Fans To Stay In Their Limits

Superman star, Henry Cavill is in a relationship with Natalie Viscuso and it’s caused quite a stir amongst his fan base. Harmless gossip or legitimate cause for concern? Let’s find out.

“I am very happy in love, and in life. I’d be enormously grateful if you were happy with me.” ✨ Henry Cavill’s new message for fans! 👉🏻 https://t.co/FxZawUKdQl Please read! #PSA #FanSupport pic.twitter.com/OT8S4cask7 — Henry Cavill News (@HenryCavillNews) May 15, 2021

Henry Cavill is currently in a relationship with Natalie Viscuso.

If you’ve been an avid MTV fan you may have caught her in an episode of ‘My Super Sweet 16‘ that was featured in 2005. The episode gave audiences a glimpse into Natalie’s life. The synopsis for the episode informed viewers that she’s originally from New Mexico but spent the latter part of her teenage years in California. It revealed that Natalie lived in a $5 million house and cruised around town in Bentleys & Ferrari’s owned by her father.

Back to the present day, Natalie is currently the Vice-President of Television & Digital Studios at Legendary Entertainment.

Coincidentally (or not), Legendary Entertainment happens to be one of the companies behind both of Cavill’s movies, ‘Man of Steel‘ (2013) & ‘Enola Holmes‘ (2020).

“She seems nice, so what’s the fuss about?”

Henry Cavill‘s has had a turbulent romantic life, in part because of his, shall we say, overly enthusiastic fans.

Let’s rewind back to 2012

Henry Cavill & Gina Carano in great new pic! #meltyourheart pic.twitter.com/sJC38KJwBI — Henry Cavill News (@HenryCavillNews) January 9, 2014

In 2012, Henry Cavill was in a relationship with the Mandalorian actress Gina Carano. They dated briefly during 2012-2013 and parted ways amicably.

What some may not know is that during the course of this year, social media mobs, outraged by the discovery of Cavill’s newfound romance, began spewing toxicity towards him.

Some even wished to cancel Henry Cavill’s Hollywood career entirely

Weirdos are trying to go after Henry now!!! 😤😤😤😤😤😤🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/fEvShVMhzW — thatstarwarsgirl77 (@thatstarwarsgrl) February 21, 2021

In 2013, Henry briefly dated ‘The Big Bang Theory’ star Kaley Cuoco.

While the media loved the power pairing, the relationship ended almost as soon as it began with some even calling it a fake relationship and a PR stunt.

Remember when Henry Cavill and Kaley Cuoco were in a fake relationship for like two days and broke up when everyone called them out on it? sljdlskdlskd! pic.twitter.com/21voMICUje — 𝑒𝓂𝓂𝓎 𝓁𝑒𝒷𝑒𝒶𝓊 🦇🌪 (@emmytargaryen) May 5, 2020

It seems that in 2021, some of the more over-zealous fans have made Henry’s new partner, Natalie Viscuso, their target.

Although Henry simply wants some alone time with his girlfriend, his fans aren’t making it easy for him. While some of the drama surrounding his relationship has been limited to speculation & inquisitiveness into Cavill’s personal life. Some other actions by fans have been far more serious.

Some of the attacks directed at Henry’s partner have included spreading vitriol at Natalie Viscuso and her personality, spreading rumours about Cavill’s sexual orientation and some fans have even come up with theories that the entire relationship with Viscuso is yet another public relations stunt.

Apparently, some of the outlandish rumours came to Henry’s attention as he took to Instagram to issue a lengthy, yet firm request to his “well-meaning supporters“.

Henry Cavill dispelled all rumours and made it abundantly clear that he is in a relationship with Natalie Viscuso.

The heartfelt letter saw Henry informing his fans that he’s happy with his newfound relationship. He said that in the age of social media, activities like speculation and gossiping can adversely affect lives if people’s “passion” is misplaced.

He even addressed some of the toxic rumours that were aimed at his personal and professional life and explicitly stated that they weren’t true.

It was clear to see that at the end of the day, Henry Cavill simply wants alone time with his girlfriend. He even besieged his fans to find it in their hearts to be happy for him and share in his positivity.

Most certainly, YES! Henry Cavill is in a relationship with Natalie Viscuso and he’s proud to show it to the world. He even posted a picture of them sitting at the table, enjoying an introspective game of chess.

Checkmate, Henry?

Natalie Viscuso also shared an Instagram story on Henry Cavill’s 38th birthday that showcased the happy couple enjoying a quaint moment together (with masks on, because that’s important too!)

✨ New Henry Cavill via Natalie Viscuso Instagram story ❤️#HappyBirthdayHenryCavill pic.twitter.com/Kyqko5ufrm — Best of Henry Cavill (@besthenrycavill) May 5, 2021

The caption read “Happiest of Birthdays to my birthday boy“,

don’t worry, we thought it was an “Aww” moment as well.

It seems that for now, Lois Lane & Wonder Woman notwithstanding, Natalie Viscuso remains the leading lady for Superman Star, Henry Cavill.