Drunk In Success, Henry Cavill Demands 10 Million Dollars To Join MCU

Reportedly, Henry Cavill wants to be paid $10 million to join the MCU. Let’s find out for which role the MCU is planning to cast Henry Cavill!

Since the release of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ fans cannot wait for Henry Cavill to reprise his role of Superman. There have been many questions surrounding whether the 38-year-old actor will return as Clark Kent or not. The possibility got slightly complicated when J.J. Abrams disclosed working on a Superman movie. It is not clear if it will be based within the DCEU or in another timeline. While we wait for any confirmation, Kevin Feige reportedly wants to cast the ‘Man of Steel‘ actor for the role of Captain Britain. However, Henry Cavill is asking for a high price to join the Marvel Universe.

Can Henry Cavill justify the high price of joining the Marvel Universe?

As per recent reports, Henry Cavill might get cast in the role of Captain Britain. Considering how well he played the role of Superman in ‘Man of steel’, Cavill seems to be the right choice for the character. Before getting cast as Superman, Cavill played the role of Evan Marshall in the thriller ‘Blood Creek’. It paid him only $56,000. Four years later, Henry Cavill got cast as Superman in ‘Man of Steel’. His base salary jumped up to $300,000. It further increased to $14 million due to the bonuses and profit participation clauses in the contract.

Cavill’s role of Geralt of Riva in Netflix’s adaptation of the famous game of ‘The Witcher’ helped increase his popularity even more. The actor reportedly earned $400,000 for every episode of the first season. It made him one of the highest-paid actors to be featured in a television series.

The first season of ‘The Witcher’ was Netflix’s most successful first season debut ever. It led to an increase in the popularity of Andrzej Sapkowski on Amazon.com’s author chart. It also saw CD Projekt RED renew the deal with Sapkowski. However, it is not clear if Cavill was paid more in the second season or not. But the success of ‘The Witcher’ does hint at a pay increase for Cavill.

Cavill to play Captain Britain?

Rumours suggest that Marvel is looking to sign Henry Cavill for the role of Brian Braddock, also known as Captain Britain. It also seems like the perfect opportunity for Cavill since J.J. Abrams might go ahead with a different actor for Superman.

Henry Cavill demanding $10 million to play Captain Britain

In the 2019 ‘Avengers: Endgame‘, Margaret Carter, aka Peggy, mentions Captain Britain briefly. Hence, it does seem possible that the superhero will soon be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Dr Brian Braddock, aka Captain Britain, is the champion of the British islands and their inhabitants. The source of its mystical powers is the Amulet of Right that he wears around his neck. It was given to him by Merlyn and his daughter Roma. He is known for his resistance, durability, energy, intelligence, strength and can project energy fields.

Is Henry Cavill demanding $10 million to join the Marvel Universe?

According to insider Daniel Richtman, Henry Cavill wants $10 million to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, Richtman revealed no further details to support the claim. Marvel does have the money to pay Cavill. But the MCU only focuses on bonuses rather than salaries.

Only the main characters received more than $10 million in ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) earned $20 million-plus and a percentage of the movie’s profits. Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Iron Man), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) received a salary of $15 million. Other actors were paid less than $10 million for their roles in the ‘Endgame’.

Currently, we are not sure if Henry Cavill will join the MCU or not. There is also no confirmation if Cavill will return to DCEU for superman. Hence, we will have to wait for Marvel Studios and Warner Bros to clear the status of the two superhero roles.

