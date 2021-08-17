Henry Cavill Gets Uncomfortable While Acting In Intimate Scenes

Our handsome hunk Henry Cavill finds himself in an awkward position while filming for intimate scenes.

Whenever we see an intimate scene in a movie or a TV series, we often find ourselves wondering, “Do the actors ever feel awkward with an entire crew watching them?”. Well, believe it or not, ‘The Witcher’ star, Henry Cavill recently revealed that he shies away from filming steamy moments, even though we have often seen his many sensuous and lovemaking scenes in movies and TV series.

The drama series revolving around the life of King Henry VIII’s had a lot of hardcore love-making scenes in it, which the audience surely enjoyed, though the actor Henry Cavill felt very uncomfortable and awkward while filming those intimate scenes. During his time on “The Graham Norton Show”, Henry revealed how uncomfortable it was to film a sex scene with so many people watching him. He said, “Well when you think of having sex with someone, you’re normally alone. When you’re on set, you have at least 12 very heavily set men watching you. And it’s not comfortable. And things aren’t happening as naturally as they should. It’s just one of those things [that’s] not nearly as sexy as one may imagine it”.

Video Credits: BBC

When we were watching ‘The Tudors’, we had no idea from his expressions that Henry was not enjoying himself, but that’s what is the mark of a good actor, right?

What projects does Henry Cavill have in his basket?

Henry is probably one of the busiest actors in Hollywood currently and his tight acting schedule is an example of how much in demand the actor is. From next month, Henry is all set to start shooting for ‘Argylle’ in Europe, which will stream on Apple TV+. Apart from ‘Argylle’, Henry will be seen reprising the role of Sherlock Holmes in ‘Enola Holmes’ sequel and Geralt of Rivia ‘The Witcher’ Season 2.

What do we know about ‘Argylle’?

Video Credits: Billboard

Along with Henry, other big names like Dua Lipa, Matthew Vaughn will also be seen in this spy thriller movie. Directed by Matthew Vaughn, ‘Argylle’ is all set to release in the year 2022.

How excited are you to see Henry in a spy-thriller movie? Let us know in the comments below.