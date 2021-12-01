No More Hero! Henry Cavill To Play James Bond Villain

Henry Cavill, the actor, has declared that he does not want to portray James Bond, but rather the villain! Learn more about the future of James Bond!

Daniel Craig’s career as James Bond began in 2006. However, he was only one of several actors chosen for the role. Henry Cavill was one among the contenders for the role, but he got passed over because director Martin Campbell thought the then-23-year-old actor was too young at the time. But now there is a mystery that who will be the next James Bond since Craig has chosen to walk aside from the role. Many possibilities are getting suggested. But the race is now led by Superman hero Henry Cavill, who was also in this race when Daniel won.

Henry Cavill is the favourite choice for everyone

Is Henry Cavill excited to play Bond villain?

Daniel Craig was happy to leave

James Bond film producers have already stated that they will have to go out and find the next 007 prodigies. According to rumours, he will not get announced until 2022. They are completely unconcerned about it and want Daniel to enjoy his party. They will begin to consider the future by next year. However, this has not prevented fans from speculating on who might replace the shoes of the legendary James Bond.

Henry Cavill excited to play Bond villain

Everyone has been wondering who will be the next James Bond after Daniel Craig. Actor Henry Cavill is known to play the role of Superman. He is known to be the favourite among many other actors. The actor has openly confessed his obsession with the franchise on numerous occasions. Not only that, but when the producers announced that the new Bond will get revealed in 2022, fans made Cavill trend on Twitter, demanding that he play the iconic role.

According to Comicbook, in an old interview, the interviewer asked Henry Cavill, “If there are many possibilities to play James Bond, will he be the villain”?

To which he answered: “If Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G. Wilson] interested me in any capacity to be a part of their movies, then I will gladly have that discussion, and that would be something I would be very keen to explore further.”

Video Credits: Capital FM

While Cavill has stated that he is open to playing a Bond villain, he has not stated whether he intends to play the title villain or a bad henchman. Many fans would prefer Cavill to play James Bond, but the villain character makes sense for the actor. Cavill previously portrayed the role of a super spy in 2015’s ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E’. He also played the role of a spy villain in ‘Mission: Impossible-Fallout’ in 2018. Given his history of portraying main parts such as Superman and Geralt, the opportunity to play villain seems apt for Henry Cavill.

Henry Cavill has passed over films such as ‘Twilight’ before finally landing the role of Superman in ‘Man of Steel‘. The actor plays the lead in ‘The Witcher‘ franchise on Netflix. He is also known for his role of Sherlock Holmes in ‘Enola Holmes’ and would return in its sequel.

‘No Time to Die’ got released in theatres in the United States on October 8th 2021. On October 6th Daniel Craig got inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Daniel Craig, the current Bond, stated last year that he was relieved that this chapter was coming to an end. But he enjoyed being with the cast and crew for one last time. “This is it. That is it. It is over. But I, for one, am incredibly happy I got the chance to come back and do another one because of this movie, whatever people think of it. Who knows what people are going to think of it. Everybody, including these people here, just put everything into it. And we did our best. And it feels like that. I know it sounds simplistic, but we did.”

Video Credits: Entertainment Weekly

‘No Time to Die’, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, followed up five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld. But James Bond was now retired from active service. Felix Leite approaches him (Craig) and requests his help in finding Valdo Obruchev. When it becomes clear that Obruchev got kidnapped, James Bond gets confronted with a threat the world has never seen before.

Tell us if you think Henry Cavill is the apt choice for James Bond in the comments!