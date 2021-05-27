Arrogant Henry Cavill Rejecting WB’s Offer To Return As DCEU’s Superman

We have seen WB firing a lot of shots at Henry Cavill in the last few years, but the British actor didn’t fire back, maybe refusing to return as Superman in DCEU is his answer.

All the give and take between Henry Cavill and WB for the role of Superman has resulted in many rumours and facts bombarding the internet. Despite being the first choice to play Superman, Henry’s future in DCEU isn’t looking very promising. At first, WB is to be blamed for all the blows at Cavill by stealing his lead stance and then mustache. But then, Cavill is being no darling to his Superman fans lately by being arrogant to WB’s call back. What’s the matter with our Witcher? Let’s find out.

Henry Cavill refusing WB’s request to return to DCEU as Superman?

The mess WB made out of Henry Cavill’s Superman

What are the possibilities of Cavill returning to DCEU?

Yes, the rumours are that WB is looking to bring back Henry Cavill’s Superman in DCEU. It’s not clear whether it’s in the same way Ben Affleck’s Batman is going to make one more appearance in ‘The Flash’, or it’s something else. However, it is as joyful for the fans to watch him in the Superman suit even for one second.

Arrogant Henry Cavill denies WB to return as DCEU Superman

But alas! Seems like Henry Cavill is taking an arrogant path. If insider Danial Richtman is to be believed, Cavill is not keen on returning or even listening to WB. As We Got This Covered reports Richtman, he says,

“WB tried to talk to Cavill again about DCEU role, but he’s not interested right now”.

Though it would come as a huge disappointment to the fans, it’s not entirely wrong on Cavill’s side after WB had it their way the entire time.

Initially, Henry Cavill was hired to lead three DCEU movies as Superman, eventually forming the character’s trilogy. However, WB seemed to have a change of plans after ‘Man of Steel’, and Henry Cavill’s superman was reduced to a supporting lead in following DCEU films. His contract was also not renewed and was dropped as DCEU’s superman.

As we’ve all witnessed that when Zack Snyder walked out of the DCEU franchise, almost every character suffered a threatening blow. But the one who suffered most was Superman. Superman’s entire Black suit storyline was swapped. To make that possible with reshoots and heavy CGI’s, Henry Cavill’s one-in-billion-face was turned into a baby-lipped bad CGI face.

When finally, after years of protests, Snyder Cut made it to HBO Max, it was a spectacle to see Henry Cavill suited in all black in what is undoubtedly the best Superman avatar. Fans adored it, everyone loved it, Snyder Cut even teased future possibilities for Superman. But WB stayed rigid and toxic towards the movie, the Snyderverse, and Cavill.

While fans would trade-off anything to see Henry Cavill return as Superman in DCEU, it seems difficult despite WB’s callback. Cavill has been consumed with the filming of Netflix’s ‘The Witcher 2’ lately. After that, Cavill has ‘Enola Holmes 2’ and ‘Highlander’ reboot lined up. Thus, it looks like Cavill has moved on from DCEU. What do you think? Will Henry Cavill return as Superman?