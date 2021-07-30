Henry Cavill Refuses To Show His Body For The Witcher Season 2

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 is cheating and depriving its fans by hiding away the gorgeous build of Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia.

Joey Batey’s Jaskier is responsible for a major blessing that was bestowed on fans during ‘The Witcher‘ Season 1. He was the reason behind Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia stepping into a bathtub for two whole scenes. However, this will not be repeated as Henry Cavill’s body will not be on display in a bathtub for ‘The Witcher’ Season 2.

Henry Cavill bathed in love

Henry Cavill tormenting his fans

Good news for Henry Cavill fans

BATHED IN LOVE

Henry Cavill is renowned for his gorgeousness. In fact, his looks often overshadow his craft, as seen in many interviews.

It is quite apparent that Cavill becomes uncomfortable with being seen as a beautiful boy toy, especially by his female co-stars. Ultimately, he wants to be known for his good acting which complements his gorgeous appearance and build, and not the other way around.

Yet Cavill could not escape being lured into showing off his body in Season 1 of ‘The Witcher’. Unlike the upcoming Season 2, the inaugural season of ‘The Witcher’ features scenes of Geralt of Rivia in the bathtub.

"I can't wait for when the Witcher series starts. Henry Cavill will be lit as Geralt of Rivia."

"I have to cavil. He's too pretty. Where are his scars? His silver sword?"

"Read the books."

"You just want the salacious bathtub scene."

"Of course."#bravewrite #ConverStory pic.twitter.com/2FZ8bXS7vr — AntrimCycle (@AntrimCycle) November 10, 2019

The first scene occurs in Episode 4 where Jaskier assists Cavill’s Geralt in cleaning “seilkemore guts” from his well-built body. Geralt sits in a bathtub with Jaskier mucking around, beckoning Geralt to bodyguard his “best friend in the whole wide world“.

Geralt is obviously not pumped about it. But it doesn’t matter because Henry Cavill looks absolutely magnificent. His muscular arms glisten with water, while we can see his bare hairy chest as he sips on Cintran ale and makes a scary face, which is, let’s admit it, really cute.

Henry Cavill refuses to display his body for ‘The Witcher’ Season 2.

If this wasn’t sufficient to make his fans go crazy, his face is softly illuminated like a solar God by a golden candle-lit glow. The candles also brought breath-taking incandescence to his already beautiful yellow eyes.

This scene teased the fans that they were not fortunate enough, in Jaskier’s words, to “rub chamomile” on his “lovely botton” themselves.

How can one stay sane during such a scene and not expect more similar delights where Geralt of Rivia blows off some steam peacefully in a bathtub?

My sexuality is Henry Cavill in a bathtub in The Witcher series. — Yonah (they/él) (@remembrancermx) January 7, 2020

Thankfully, merciful Netflix decided to give us one more bathtub scene with Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia, who will be returning for ‘The Witcher’ Season 2.

The second bathtub scene in ‘The Witcher’ happened with Yennefer who sat, to the jealousy of Henry Cavill’s fans, with her back leaning on Geralt’s in a bathtub.

CRUEL CAVILL

Unfortunately, all good and gorgeous things don’t last forever.

If you have watched the two aforementioned bathtub scenes in ‘The Witcher’ hundreds of times already, be prepared to watch them many more times. For in Season 2 of ‘The Witcher’, Henry Cavill will not put his body up for display in a bathtub.

I would like The Witcher Season 2 to give me a fully hydrated Henry Cavill in a bathtub plz.

Thank you. pic.twitter.com/39dP9BzJWJ — Sami Lamb (@RebelXS01) February 8, 2020

During WitcherCon, the actor revealed there will be no bathtub scenes in the ‘The Witcher’ Season 2. While his fans are left empty-ended, cruel Cavill mocked fun about it and said,

“Geralt only showers from now on. He invented the shower for this very reason. Myself, personally, there’s no bathtub scenes”.

REASON TO REJOICE

However, all hope is not lost. Just because Henry Cavill’s Geralt will not display his body during a bathtub scene doesn’t mean there will be no revealing of skin at all.

Cavill comforted his fans and expressed,

“But people will not be disappointed, there’s plenty of man-flesh to be observed”.

Now that the actor has acknowledged that his worthy “man-flesh” has its own following, it will be exciting to witness how Geralt shows off his gorgeousness in ‘The Witcher’ Season 2. Fans won’t have it any other way.

In fact, like Yennefer during season 1, they have the right to “insist” on certain scenes, even if they involve a bathtub, regardless of Geralt’s “boorish grunts of protest“.

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 will reveal Cavill’s man-flesh on December 17 this year. How excited are you about seeing Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia once again?