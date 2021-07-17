Henry Cavill Pressurising Warner Bros. To Give Him One More Film As Superman

Henry Cavill makes a final attempt to grab onto his role as one of the most prized superheroes and parley with Warner Bros.

No one can deny that Henry Cavill was the most authentic Superman on-screen. The kind of depth and sturdiness he brought to his character cannot go unnoticed. Although his tenure in DCEU has not met with popular applause, one can blame him very little for this. Warner Bros. has a hand in Cavill’s setbacks as the Big Blue Boy Scout. Thus, it’s only fair that he is trying to claim what is his.

Henry Cavill is Coercing Warner Bros. to Give Him One More Film As Superman

CAVILL’S ULTIMATUM TO WB

According to the latest reports, Cavill has given Warner Bros. an ultimatum to decide his fate in the DC Extended Universe. He has demanded that Warner Bros. needs to make a call on his last film as Superman “now or never”. His bold persuasion is only natural at this stage. Firstly, Warner Bros. is transforming due to the merger with Discovery. In addition, Cavill has a lot lined up in his career. He is set to reprise his role as Sherlock Holmes in ‘Enola Holmes 2’ as well as will continue to be Geralt of Rivia in season 2 of the hit medieval series ‘The Witcher’. ‘The Witcher’ star, like every other actor, needs to have a clear idea of his roles to plan and schedule his gigs and he is putting that across.

The impatience on Cavill’s end is also understandable. Warner Bros. has not been the kindest to him. To being with, his inaugural film as Superman, ‘Man of Steel’, was not met with box-office success, which didn’t go well with the studio. However, the SnyderVerse Kickstarter was appreciated by DC fans. Despite this, rather than giving him a solo ‘Man of Steel’ sequel, Cavill was handed ‘Batman vs Superman’ by Warner Bros. As well-known, the studio messed up this film as well.

Warner Bros. had taken out 30 crucial minutes of ‘Batman vs Superman’ for its theatrical release, which turned out to be dismal for its collections and reviews. Owing to fan pressure, as always, Warner Bros. ended up launching a special edition for the film on Blu-Ray that included the 30-minute cut. The film acquired a better reception after this but Cavill’s stock as Superman plummeted. The mess-up with ‘Justice League’ did not help either.

“There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet”, the ‘Enola Holmes’ star had mentioned back in November 2019. He had made it clear that he is yet to do honest storytelling as Superman. He expressed his desire to explore the depths of the character while being true to the comics, which is “important” to him. How much of this has changed is unknown as Cavill has asked his fans and media to stop speculating about his reel and real life. But one cannot help but root for his one last film as Superman.

A DIFFICULT ROAD AHEAD

The chances of Cavill successfully persuading Warner Bros. to give him closure as Superman seem to be wavering for various reasons. Firstly, Warner Bros. wants to explore different avenues for the character. A source from Warner Bros. told “The Hollywood Reporter”, “Superman is like James Bond, and after a certain run you have to look at new actors”.

Moreover, Warner Bros. has already brought Supergirl into the picture. Sasha Collie will take on the role in the upcoming ‘The Flash’ film as well as will get a solo gig. The studio seems to be heading towards a culturally conscious path as it has also announced the entry of a black Superman into the DC arena.

Although it has not been decided who will play the African-American rendition of Superman, ‘Mission: Impossible’ director J.J. Abrams is set to head the reboot with ‘Black Panther’ writer Ta-Nehisi Coates working on the screenplay. Coates has envisioned that he will “add to the legacy of America’s most iconic mythic hero”. This take on Superman has been cited as an instance of blackwashing so it will be interesting to see if Warner Bros. will make the reboot tokenistic or as authentic as Cavill’s version. If things do not go the desired way with Cavill’s Superman coming back for one last film, it will surely leave a void in DCEU.

