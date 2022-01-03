Henry Cavill Leaving The Witcher 3 For DCEU

Henry Cavill may return to DC’s Extended Universe as Superman, though not in a major part. Keep reading to know more.

After its first wave of films underperformed, the DCEU is undergoing significant revisions. Zack Snyder‘s ‘Man of Steel’, which introduced Henry Cavill as the new Clark Kent/Superman, launched DC’s film universe in 2013. Cavill reprised his character in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ and then ‘Justice League’, but his future in the DCEU has remained a mystery since then.

Cavill’s future in the DCEU has recently been updated, as he is reportedly in talks to return as Superman, but not for ‘Man of Steel 2’, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, ‘The Suicide Squad’, or ‘The Batman’. It’s unclear why and what his role in the DCEU would be, but Cavill doesn’t have to worry because he also has ‘The Witcher’, which is a much better project for him.

It hasn’t been easy for Henry Cavill to play Superman, but the DCEU’s depiction of Superman isn’t his fault. Every one of his appearances featured stories that were either oversaturated or bordered on nonsensical, which inevitably harmed his performance. The DCEU’s take on Superman (and Batman) didn’t go down well with fans, and the studio’s fixation on building a darker universe to set itself apart from its rival, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also contributed to Cavill’s portrayal of the famed superhero receiving a poor reaction.

Fortunately, Cavill’s involvement in Superman and its difficult period in the DCEU did not prevent him from appearing in other projects, the most recent and successful of which is Netflix‘s ‘The Witcher’, in which he plays Geralt of Rivia. Cavill’s schedule is already full because ‘The Witcher’ got renewed for a second season before the first was released. Despite mixed reviews, viewers liked his depiction of Geralt of Rivia better than his Superman, and even the novels’ author, Andrzej Sapkowski, praised him.

‘The Witcher’ is not just better received than the DCEU films starring Henry Cavill as Superman, but it also has a brighter and more secure future. Furthermore, Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ is the first English-language TV adaptation of the novels, which is unfamiliar territory for many because not everyone is familiar with the source material or the video games. Superman, on the other hand, has been adapted to a variety of mediums for decades, making it a much more difficult territory to break into.

Because these are simply rumours right now, it appears that we may still take the news with a grain of salt. The makers of the film, as well as Henry Cavill himself, have yet to confirm or deny the reports.

According to recent reports, Cavill’s replacement has already been found. While some may be surprised by the name, others may be delighted. Matt Bomer seemed to be the luckiest of them all. According to speculations, the actor is being considered as a possible replacement for Cavill in the series.

So far as we can tell, nothing appears to be official. As of now, neither the creators nor Netflix have made an official statement, so it’s only a rumour. However, Variety reports that Henry Cavill would leave the programme after the second season. Furthermore, given Cavill’s busy schedule, the chances of it happening are pretty strong.