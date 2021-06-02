Henry Cavill Knocks Out Idris Elba For James Bond Role

Daniel Craig stepping down from 007 raises the theory for the new James Bond and looking all around Henry Cavill turns out the main man.

Daniel Craig will roll out one last time in the Bond series – ‘No Time To Die’. The movie is scheduled to premiere in 2021. With him bidding adieu to the franchise, the makers are in quest of ‘’Who’s next 007.‘’ There are several candidates who we could soon see sipping on a freshly shaken Martin. Under all these assumptions one name has strongly emerged out for the role of James Bond, and that is none other than the mighty Witcher aka Henry Cavill.

Highlights —

Can Henry Cavill have a second take at becoming James Bond?

Is Henry Cavill the best Suitor to pull up the world-famous Spy role?

Cavill might get a tough competition from Idris Elba for James Bond.

Video Credits: The Rich Eisen Show

Can Henry Cavill have a second take at becoming James Bond?

Henry Cavill was a very close runner up to Craig for ‘Casino Royale’ back in 2005. He admitted in an interview with Men’s Health that he messed up his 007 screentest. Henry Cavill auditioned for James Bond when he was only 22. It would have made him the youngest actor to play the role.

Henry Cavill to battle down Idris Elba for ‘James Bond’ role.

‘Casino Royale’ co-writer Neal Purvis revealed that Henry Cavill was very good, and he “went right down to the wire”- with one of the main stumbling blocks being his too tender age. Now, sixteen years later can superman wear a Tuxedo?

Is Henry Cavill the best Suitor to pull up the world-famous Spy role?

Cavill has the virtuous look for the character. With the height of six-foot, square-jawed, blue-eyed, dark-haired, classically handsome, and that rouge British accent, Henry Cavill has the precise build for James Bond. He can carry the legacy because he had manifested himself as a great agent in his 2015 super hit movie ‘The Man from UNCLE’.

Related: The Boys Star Karl Urban Preferred As James Bond Over Henry Cavill

Also, his role of August Walker in ‘Mission: Impossible Fallout’ proved that he can carry the role of the next 007 easily. The Witcher accepted his love and passion for the role of James Bond in an interview with GQ Magazine and said,

“If Barbara and Mike were interested in that, I would jump at the opportunity.”

James Bond Rumor: Henry Cavill Eyed To Replace Daniel Craig After Bond 25 – https://t.co/FvrbkixHVT pic.twitter.com/msxcD02wTD — Screen Rant (@screenrant) September 20, 2018

Cavill might get a tough competition from Idris Elba for James Bond.

The hunt for the new James Bond does not stop at Henry Cavill, along with him is Idris Elba. He’s one of the frontrunners. Though the actor has aged out of the role, that hasn’t stopped fans and bookies rooting for him.

The ‘Luther’ fans are ecstatic with the idea of him being James Bond. Even his mother is pretty keen on the idea of him being a potential Bond. With all this, Elba will surely impress those who are interested to see a more diverse Bond.

it sounds like a Luther movie is well under way, but @idriselba's mum is still holding out hope for that Bond role 😂



cc: @RobBruceK @wavyboysmith pic.twitter.com/wqZerozc8T — Capital XTRA (@CapitalXTRA) April 13, 2021

But fans need to wait until the release of ‘No Time to Die’ for any sort of official announcement on who’s going to be the next Bond. The sweet Sherlock Henry Cavill, or the “Gatekeeper of Asgard” Idris Elba.