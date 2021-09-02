Henry Cavill Is Gambling With His Career

A new spy franchise, a ‘Highlander’ reboot, and a rom-com? Henry Cavill is starting to take on more projects, but his most significant risk yet might be an upcoming romance.

Cavill’s role as Superman established him as one of the biggest stars on the planet. However, Henry Cavill’s new acting venture is becoming the talk of the town for an entirely new reason. The actor is now going into romance, a new territory for the action star. Will the risk pay off?

Cavill started small. His first significant role was in ‘The Count of Monte Christo’. He then went on to star in several TV series and movies. His biggest movie before ‘Man of Steel’ was ‘Immortals’, where he played the Greek hero Theseus.

A phone call from Zack Snyder was what launched his acting career. The blue-eyed superhero won hearts worldwide and established Cavill’s career as a star. He has since worked on many action projects, including the famous ‘Man from U.N.C.L.E’ directed by Matthew Vaughn.

With his acting in the ‘Mission: Impossible’ series and ‘The Witcher’, the actor has become a bankable name in the industry.

However, Henry Cavill’s career risk was non-existent till now. He has played chiefly action stars or a role in period dramas. Though his comedic timing and acting abilities are not in doubt, the man takes very few risks in his career. Even his recent roles, in the ‘Highlander’ reboot and ‘Argylle’ are set to be action pieces.

Henry Cavill is taking the biggest risk in his career right now!

It’s not surprising! Cavill is famed for his well-built body and muscle. With his acting chops, he also fits into the seat of action-comedy and action-adventure quite easily. But, it seems that with Henry Cavill’s new acting venture, the man is finally moving away from his mainstay roles.

There is still a lot on his slate for the long-time fans who love Cavill’s moves in action movies. ‘Argylle’, another Matthew Vaughn project, is a spy movie pairing Cavill with the likes of Dua Lipa and John Cena. ‘Highlander’, a high-octane action period drama, cast Cavill as a star in its reboot.

It is Henry Cavill’s new acting venture, ‘Rosie Project’, that has been grabbing eyeballs though. The movie is a rom-com based on the novel written by Graeme Simion. The book series counts millions of fans worldwide and was one of Bill Gates’ favourite books.

The blockbuster book series saw a professor try to find love through a comprehensive questionnaire, only to end up with someone who didn’t fit any of his criteria. The cheery movie, which will work with established romantic stereotypes, is a rare Henry Cavill career risk.

Not only is the book contemporary, but it also features no action scenes. While the sex scenes will bring in fans who love seeing Cavill shirtless, there will be none of his trademark fighting scenes in the movie either.

So, why is Cavill taking a risk? He has been making changes in his career as he goes along. Though ‘The Witcher’ and ‘Highlander’ are supposed to align with his previous experience, ‘Enola Holmes’ explores his depth as an actor. Playing Sherlock and becoming an older brother to Millie Bobby Brown means he is ready to take on more challenging roles as he moves forward, deciding where the ‘Rosie Project’ would be an asset.

‘The Rosie Project’ was a trilogy, and if the movie is successful, it could spin out as its series. Though Henry Cavill’s new acting venture is still under process, casting efforts are on the way, and Steve Falk is all set to direct the movie.

The movie will explore Cavill as a genetic professor who tries to fall in love and find a suitable bride for himself. However, his search comes to a stop when he meets someone who fits none of his needs, and yet, he falls for her.

The brilliant trilogy, which was written in Australia, has been around Hollywood for a long time. Ryan Reynolds and other A-listers have previously been rumoured as possible stars in the movie. Currently, the only confirmed project is the Henry Cavill-starrer, and there has been no news about the actress who will be paired next to him. Fans can expect some swooning soon, as the series lands on the box office and hopefully establishes Cavill as the next romantic hero.

Whatever Cavill touches turns to gold lately. But, will a romantic comedy turn out to be too much for him? With the ‘Rosie Project’ coming to screens soon, fans will eagerly await the action star to don a suit and court women. Only time will tell if the new Henry Cavill career risk will give you a contemporary romance star to swoon over or a dud at the box office.