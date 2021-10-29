Henry Cavill Is All Set To Be The Next James Bond

After Daniel Craig’s blockbuster exit from the James Bond franchise with ‘No Time to Die’, the mantle of 007 is up for grabs. The question is, will Henry Cavill be able to steal it this time to become the next James Bond?

Daniel Craig reinvented James Bond in line with the issues of modern masculinity. The conflict of Craig’s post-feminist James Bond were internal, emotional and character-driven. Surely, his shoes will not be that easy to fill. Keeping this in mind, how hard is Henry Cavill working to be the next James Bond? Let’s find out!

CAVILL’S REBIRTH

Every actor faces that crucial moment when they need to make a call that will transform their career forever. In Henry Cavill’s case, that moment was when he auditioned for the role of James Bond for ‘Casino Royale’. Although Cavill was rejected for the role, this defining period changed his life forever and for good.

It is quite obvious that James Bond needs to be a physically fit hero in order for him to save the world. In fact, this problem persisted with Daniel Craig throughout his tenure in the 007 films as he kept getting injured during filming. These fitness requirements deterred Henry Cavill from bagging the role of 007 which eventually went to Craig.

Yes, as shocking as it may sound, DCEU’s Superman Henry Cavill was turned down for the title of James Bond because he was not fit enough, but at that period in his life, of course. As revealed by Cavill himself, he “probably could have prepared better for the role” by working on his fitness. ‘Casino Royale’ director had also pointed out, “Looking a little chubby there, Henry”.

However, Cavill was not offended by such remarks as he believes he knows how to “respond well to truth”. This was a wake-up call for him to step out of the phase wherein “he didn’t know how to diet or train” and take his career in acting seriously, especially if he was going to audition for roles like 007.

SECOND CHANCE

The push that Henry Cavill was given through his failed attempt at becoming James Bond was also solidified by the fact that he was obese as a child, with his pals calling him “fatty Cavill”. Nevertheless, shutting out all that noise and taking it in good sport, Henry Cavill turned his career around to become Superman, Sherlock Holmes and Geralt of Rivia: all roles that require a muscular build. So will he finally be able to become the next James Bond?

When it comes to his ability, Henry Cavill is in wonderful shape with both his physique and acting skills. Thus, as an actor, he is prepared and just waiting to be offered the role. Henry Cavill is working hard to be the next James Bond but he is patient about his prospects as revealed by the actor,

“If Barbara (Bond producer Barbara Broccoli) and Mike (co-producer Michael G. Wilson) were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity. At this stage, it’s all up in the air. We’ll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting”.

NEXT JAMES BOND

While Henry Cavill is all set to be the next James Bond, he is not the only one in the race. His British colleagues like Idris Elba, Daniel Kaluuya, Richard Madden, Tom Hardy and Michael Fassbender are all in the mix. In fact, there is a hilarious platform where one can place bets on who will be the next Bond and unfortunately, for Cavill’s fans, the money is on ‘Game of Thrones‘ star and ‘Eternals‘ actor Richard Madden.

There were also rumours of Daniel Craig’s predecessor being a woman but the actor very sharply shut out any chances of that with his statements. Craig has made it clear that there should be “better parts” for women that can stand up to the legacy of 007. Rather than handing down actresses male roles, characters should be written for them. Coming back to Henry Cavill’s chances of becoming the next James Bond, we can only keep our fingers crossed.

However, do you feel at this stage Henry Cavill is the perfect match for the next 007? Comment below!