Even Henry Cavill Had Body Image Issues The First Time He Became Superman

Henry Cavill recalls the first time he donned the Superman suit in front of Zack Snyder before being cast as the superhero in ‘Man of Steel’. Here’s how everyone reacted, including Cavill himself!

Over time, Henry Cavill has become associated with Superman, and it is impossible to define him without referring to him as the Kryptonian prince. Over the last decade, the actor has worn the cape several times, and his work has always been praised, independent of the films or their reviews. The actor is now openly discussing his time as the superhero. He remembers feeling obese the first time he put on the outfit for Zack Snyder. Continue reading to know more.

Snyder shared his feelings of astonishment when he first saw Cavill in the Superman suit, in a recent interview with THR. Cavill had been invited for a screen test during the production of ‘Man of Steel’ in 2010. Snyder was given one of Christopher Reeve’s original 1980s suits to try on, and despite the worn spandex, Snyder claims he looked great.

Henry Cavill recalls the time he felt “too fat” to put on the Superman suit for the first time

He stated, “When you see the suit on the ground, it’s kind of shrivelled up, it’s just spandex, it looks like, ‘Oh God, that’s not going to be cool. Henry put it on in this trailer. And there’s a version of this where he comes out and is like, ‘I’m Superman!’ and you’re like, ‘OK, it’s Halloween’. But Henry came out and even the crusty grips we hired for the test got quiet. Everybody was heart attack serious. He had just the right energy. We were like, ‘Oh, he’s Superman. That’s what Superman looks like’”.

Henry Cavill felt “too fat” to be wearing the suit

Cavill has previously spoken about his feelings at the time, stating that he felt “too fat to be wearing this suit right now” and there was “a sense of excitement, achievement and nervousness” about donning the iconic costume. It’s sad to hear of Cavill’s first time donning the Superman suit because it’s possible that fans will never see him on screen as the character again. Warner Bros. appears to be moving on to new versions of the character, with reports earlier this year that the studio is working on several projects that will feature a Black Superman for the first time on the big screen.

Meanwhile, Cavill has expressed interest in playing Captain Britain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor already has a full schedule with ‘The Witcher’ and other commitments, but he has stated that if the character was modernised in the same manner that Chris Evans‘ Captain America was, he would be interested in taking on the job. Whether or not Cavill reprises his role as Superman in the DCEU or as Captain Britain in the MCU, the actor will continue to lead some of television’s and cinema’s most important projects for the foreseeable future.

