Henry Cavill To Go Batman Way And Bring Multiple Superman In The DCEU

Will Henry Cavill’s return as the demigod Superman be a reality soon? Continue reading to find out why the actor believes there could be multiple Superman in the DCEU.

With ‘The Witcher’ and ‘Enola Holmes’ drawn to a close and no update on future projects, Henry Cavill may be available to don his Superman cape once again. While Warner Bros. is taking the superhero genre in a new direction, Cavill suggests multiple Superman in DCEU could prevail on screen, just as they do in the comic books.

Henry Cavill’s portrayal of Clark Kent in Zack Snyder’s 2013 film’ Man of Steel’ won him a devoted following. He later reprised his superhero role in ‘Batman v Superman: The Dawn of Justice‘, co-starring with Ben Affleck. In 2017, Henry Cavill returned to the role for Joss Whedon’s ‘Justice League‘. He appeared in it again in 2021 for the ‘Snyder Cut’. Since ‘Justice League’, Warner Bros. has not announced any new DC films starring Cavil as Superman.

As of this writing, fans can witness Cavill in action in season 2 of ‘The Witcher’ on Netflix. Not long from now, the actor will get seen in the remake of ‘Highlander’. Cavill will play Connor MacLeod, the film’s lead role, directed by John Wick‘s Chad Stahelski. He will also be part of the sequel to ‘Enola Holmes’.

Despite his commitment to various roles in Hollywood, the actor appears to be passionate about Superman and believes that his hero’s story is not over. As a result, he is ready to don the cape again if the opportunity arises.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill expressed that “there is still a lot of storytelling” for him to do as a Superman. The actor believes that there is plenty of opportunity for growth, where fans can witness the psyche of Superman as a deep and invulnerable God-like being. However, the superhero would have a “true feeling on the inside”. Cavill affirms that his character’s iconic cape has not been packed off yet and is still in the closet.

Cavill said he was on board with DC’s plans to make a black Superman film. And he hinted that the DC Extended Universe might have more than one version of the superhero. For the actor, Superman is more than just his skin colour; he is an extraordinary being who lives within our hearts.

The British actor further went on to express that “Joaquin Phoenix did a wonderful ‘Joker’ movie; so, what if it is not tied to the rest of [the franchise]”? Because multiple Superman story arcs are happening at the same time in comic books, Cavill wonders why there cannot be multiple Supermen in the DCEU.

DC fans are excited and certainly agree with Cavill about having multiple Superman in DCEU. One fan @TheYokudan on “Twitter” supports Cavill by saying that he too believes that there are “multiple versions of Superman”:

“DC isn’t just one universe. DC is a multiverse, and thus there are multiple versions of Superman including black ones”.

Another fan @JeFFOweN27, finds no reason why the multiverse should exist in the DCEU without Cavill:

“So, WB is doing multiverse but won’t do multiple Superman in movies? Lmao, what is the reason for multiverse if you won’t bring back Cavill”.

The idea put forth by Cavill is not completely out of the question. Several Batmans are currently appearing in the DCEU. As per DKODING, it is not difficult to imagine Henry Cavill reprising his role as Superman while coexisting with another ‘Man of Steel’ on screen.

Neither ‘Man of Steel’ nor ‘Justice League’ have received a sequel from DC. In the meantime, ‘Aquaman’ and the ‘Lost Kingdom’ or the next ‘Wonder Woman’ movie could easily accommodate him in one of their upcoming films set in those universes.