Henry Cavill Felt Ashamed After Wearing The Superman Suit For The First Time

Henry Cavill played Superman for almost a decade. Just as he donned the suit for the first time, director Zack Snyder knew he had found his Superman. However, Henry thought he was too fat to play the role.

Seeing Henry Cavill now, one could quite easily say that he is the epitome of fitness. One of the fittest actors, Henry works out every day and eats nothing but the food that further aids that gorgeous built. But not many people know that it wasn’t the case until about a decade ago. When Zack Snyder first saw Henry in the Superman suit, he immediately knew that he had found his Superman. But it wasn’t the case with Henry, who was not too happy putting the suit on. He revealed in a The Hollywood Reporter interview that, the only thing going on his mind donning the suit was – he was too fat to wear it.

Zack Snyder’s name was suggested by Christopher Nolan to the DC to helm the Superman reboot series. Zack, known for ‘300’ and ‘Watchmen’, happened to be the right person to kick-start a dark DC cinematic universe. When he went on casting Superman, he did not know what exactly he was looking for. In Henry, he finally found his ideal Superman. He told the story to The Hollywood Reporter and recalled the day when Henry put on the Superman suit for the first time. Henry looked absolutely perfect and the people on the set were amazed by him. Zack knew at that moment that he had found his ideal Superman.

Henry Cavill felt ashamed when he put on the Superman suit for the first time even as the crew applauded him

However, as it turned out, Henry himself wasn’t happy with the way he looked. He thought he was too fat to perfectly fit into the costume. “If I’m going, to be honest, what was going through my mind was, ‘Lord, I’m too fat to be wearing this suit right now’”, Cavill said. “And also, ‘I can’t believe I’m actually doing this’ — there was a sense of excitement, achievement, and nervousness.” Hence, we can safely say that both Henry and Zack have very different memories from that day when Superman was being finalized.

Henry’s nervousness also stemmed from the fact that he was not sure he was going to be playing Superman. He had a bad history of losing the roles he was interested in. But in the end, everything turned out okay for him and he ended up becoming the defining Superman of an entire generation. He began his journey as Superman with 2013’s ‘Man of Steel’, which ended up receiving polarizing reviews. But in the film, Henry’s strong built demonstrated how hard he had worked to achieve the ‘Superman’ physique. He looked stunning.

Henry later appeared in ‘Batman V Superman’ and ‘Justice League’, thus completing the three-film arc of Superman in the DC. However, it is still under discussion if Henry Cavill will ever again don the Superman suit. But let’s hope for the best. Henry Cavill is the Superman! Currently, though, Henry is busy working on his other projects, such as ‘The Witcher’ and a spy thriller called ‘Argylle’.

