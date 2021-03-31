Double Jackpot For Hell On Wheels Fans: Series Renewed For Season 6 And A Spin-Off

With a successful run over more than a decade, will ‘Hell on Wheels’ get a season 6 or even a spin-off as fans are expecting? Here’s the full report.

‘Hell on Wheels’, a gritty period drama that takes place in the 1860s, revolves around the institutionalized greed and corruption behind the construction of the Transcontinental Railroad of America as loyalties are abandoned and the race between the lines of the Central Pacific and Union Pacific intensifies. Anson Mount, Colm Meaney, Christopher Heyerdahl, Robin McLeavy, Jennifer Ferrin, Phil Burke, Dohn Norwood, Tim Guinee, Reg Rogers, Byron Mann, A. Zhou, Tzi Ma, and MacKenzie Porter are among the cast.

Highlights —

Will ‘Hell on Wheels’ get a season 6?

Will ‘Hell on Wheels’ at least get a spin-off?

‘Hell on Wheels’ and ‘The American West’

Will ‘Hell on Wheels’ get a season 6?

The story of soldier Cullen Bohannon is coming to an end. The representatives of the AMC channel officially confirmed that the sixth season of ‘Hell on Wheels’ is not scheduled, and the plot will be completed in the last seven episodes of the fifth season. Such a “verdict” was made in 2014 when the right holders announced the division of the final season into two parts. Many fans thought that the series had been renewed for seven episodes each for two more seasons, but actually, it was one season of 14 episodes.

Video Credits: The Modern Western

The right holders admit that such a popular project is difficult to say goodbye to, but it should be terminated as scriptwriters plan it. Of course, we support this decision of the representatives of AMC, as watching the logical final is always more pleasant. ‘Hell on Wheels’ consisted of 57 episodes, each of which deserves praise. Joe and Tony Gayton managed to create and lead the final of a really high-quality show.

Related: Hell On Wheels May Soon Get A Spin-Off

Will ‘Hell on Wheels’ at least get a spin-off?

The possibility of a ‘Hell on Wheels’ Season 6 or a spin-off, has certainly made fans excited. Fans expect the writers to create a story with more complexity and turmoil that suits the modern environment.

Reports indicate that AMC is not, at this point, eager to make ‘Hell on Wheels’ Season 6 or its spin-off. On the production of a new season or a possible spin-off, the producers and the writers of this show have yet to comment. All we’re to do is wait.

Double jackpot for ‘Hell on Wheels’! Series renewed for season 6 and a spin-off

‘Hell on Wheels’ and ‘The American West’

The last seven episodes of ‘Hell on Wheels’ are the end of the line for Cullen Bohannon (Anson Mount) and his job on America’s first transcontinental railroad. For Bohannon and the men standing in his way, the final push to finish brings with it a reckoning: the bloodthirsty Swede (Christopher Heyerdahl); the mercenary Chang (Byron Mann); and the rapacious Thomas Durant (Colm Meaney).

Bohannon battles corruption, greed, and murder as he leads the journey to complete the final stages of the construction of a railroad from the Central Pacific through the Sierras and through the Utah Desert to Promontory Point. Although the completion of the railroad is assured, who and what will survive when the golden spike is eventually planted remains in question—no one is more at risk than Cullen Bohannon.

On the same night that ‘Hell on Wheels’ begins riding at sunset, a new weekly program will begin its journey through U.S. history. Again, according to AMC,

Video Credits: Propaganda in Pink

“‘The American West’ runs from 1865 to 1890 and reveals how—in the wake of the Civil War—the United States turns itself into a country of opportunity.”

Viewers will be transported to the violent world of cowboys, Indians, outlaws, and lawmakers. The eight-episode limited-event series chronicles the personal, little-known tales of Western legends such as Jesse James, Billy the Kid, Wyatt Earp, Crazy Horse and Sitting Bull. The series is executive-produced by Robert Redford, Stephen David (‘The Making of the Mob: New York’, ‘The Men Who Built America’) and Laura Michalchyshyn with Sundance Productions, and it features exclusive interviews with notable names from classic western films, including Redford, James Caan, Burt Reynolds, Tom Selleck, Kiefer Sutherland, Mark Harmon, Ed Harris, and more.

If you want to witness some more ‘Hell on Wheels’ vibe, go and start streaming ‘The American West’ on AMC.