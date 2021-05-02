HBO Max Steals Man Of Steel After Snyder’s Cut Justice League

HBO Max is on the path to become the streaming hub for DC movies in the near future with new flicks like ‘Justice League’ and ‘Man of Steel’ joining the roster.

Ushered in by the power of public demands, Snyder’s Cut ‘Justice League’ is finally here. The 2021 movie is a director’s cut version of the 2017 seminal DC comics movie ‘Justice League’. The movie featured some of Hollywood’s biggest names including but not limited to Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, and Jason Momoa. The director’s cut was released not in theatres but, instead, on the underdog streaming platform HBO Max, joining the ranks of several other DC movies that have featured on the platform.

What’s new with Snyder’s Cut ‘Justice League’?

What the fans and critics are saying about the movie

Will we get more director’s cut movies in the future?

‘Man of Steel’ goes to HBO Max

With the Coronavirus restrictions loosening up all around the world, the filming industry is slowly getting back up on its feet. 2021 is posed to be an exciting and hype-worthy year for fans of DC comics movies with so many new titles announced to come out this year. After the 2017 original ‘Justice League’ movie received mixed reviews, fan demands poured in from all over the world pleading for a director’s cut version of the film.

What’s new with Snyder’s Cut ‘Justice League’?

The biggest difference between Joss Whedon’s 2017 theatrical version of ‘Justice League’ and the newly released Snyder’s Cut is the runtime of the latter: over 240 minutes (that’s almost double compared to the 2 hours 2017 movie). Snyder, known for the excellent CGI and stunning visuals in his films, amped up the already good looking movie further towards perfection. The director’s cut also confirmed that Superman is, in fact, alive and not dead as some fans feared after the end of ‘Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice‘.

What the fans and critics are saying about the movie:

The four-hour-long director’s cut movie holds absolutely no bars, it is an all-out assault to the senses in every sense. The fans rejoiced at the fact that Snyder added many more characters and added some much-needed character depth to the villain faction of the movie. The theme of loss, grief, and healing is one of the most prominent ones throughout the plot, as the director embossed his own personal tragedy, the death of his daughter, to whom the film is dedicated, into the story. Fan reception of the movie looks very positive as the fans who were disappointed in 2017 theatrical ‘Justice League’ movie finally got what they had wanted.

Will we get more director’s cut movies in the future?

Word on the street is that the sequel to the Superman movie ‘Man of Steel‘ is dependent on the success of Snyder’s Cut ‘Justice League‘ on HBO Max. For the fans, the best-case scenario would be Henry Cavill suiting up once again as Superman in a ‘Man of Steel’ sequel.

As DC movies are hopping on to the HBO Max streaming platform in droves, Snyder’s Cut ‘Justice League’ is the latest one to arrive. A future director’s cut of the 2013 DC Movie ‘Man of Steel’ could also become a part of the HBO Max’s DC collection. Let us know what you think of Snyder’s Cut ‘Justice League’ in the comments section below!