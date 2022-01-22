Harry Potter Stars Scared Of Fame

‘Harry Potter’ stars contemplated over quitting the franchise over fame concerns.

In the recent highlight of the streaming of HBO’s celebratory ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’ special, the cast of childhood actors-turned international celebrities recall the time when they were going through a common problem during their time on set and learnt new things about each other as well.

Rupert, Emma and Daniel Opened Up About Fame Related Issues

According to ET Canada, during a new conversation between the films’ iconic trio, Rupert Grint opened up about the anxiety of attaining celebrity status at such a tender age. He reminds Hermione Granger actress Emma Watson:

“You were considering pulling out, I’ve never really spoken to you about that.”

“I think I was scared”, Watson replied, “I don’t know if you ever felt like it got to a tipping point when you were like, this is kind of forever now”.

“People definitely forget what she took on and how gracefully she did it”, says Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy. “Dan Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, they had each other. I had my cronies, whereas Emma was not only younger, she was by herself.”

“I did find a diary entry that was kind of like …” Watson says, adding a sympathetic whimper. “I could see that at times I was lonely.” Later in the special, she mentions, “The fame thing had finally hit home in a big way”.

“We never talked about it on the film because we were all just kids”, Radcliffe recollects. “As a 14-year-old boy, I was never gonna turn around to another 14-year-old and be like, ‘Hey, how are you doing? Is everything okay?'”

Harry Potter star opened up about their struggles with fame

All three of the lead actors were having the same strong feeling which is quite natural for kids of such tender age taking up fame quite early in their lives which turns their lives upside down, surely it has its fair share of merits too but sometimes it takes a huge toll on concerned person’s mental health. “I had similar feelings to Emma, contemplating what life would be like if I called it a day”, Grint admits.

According to Watson, no one had to convince her to stick with the franchise till the end. “The fans genuinely wanted me to succeed, and all genuinely have each other’s backs”, she says. “How great is that?”

Emma Admitted She Had a Huge Crush on This Co-star

Watson opened up publicly about her crush on co-star, Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy. But “he was three years above me and so for him, he was like, ‘You’re like my little sister’”.

Felton saw it that way too. “I became very protective over her”, he said, “Yeah, I’ve always had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day.

