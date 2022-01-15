Harry Potter Stars Wanted To Quit Franchise Due To The Fear Of Becoming Famous

Three Harry Potter leads – Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint – were the most popular kids in the 2000s owing to their roles in the internationally renowned franchise. But all three contemplated leaving the franchise owing to this very reason.

With the Harry Potter books going into publishing in the 1990s, western pop culture was about to be changed forever. This change began in the early 2000s with the establishment of the ‘Harry Potter’ film franchise, based on the book series of the same name written by J.K. Rowling. ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ was released in 2001 to massive national and international success. Followed by a series of successful films in the franchise, it became a worldwide phenomenon. Naturally, the actors in the film series – Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint – were exposed to unprecedented international fame. They were still very young when they were hired for the first film. As they grew up with each film, their popularity soared. But, recently, in a reunion, the stars confessed that at one point they wanted to leave the franchise as they were unable to cope with the fame.

It might seem too vague and almost impossible to imagine Hermoine played by anybody other than Emma Watson, but that could very well have been the possibility. The stars recently appeared in the reunion documentary film titled ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’ where they reminisced about their experiences making the films together. It was an emotional moment as they had perhaps met after a long time and met with other cast members as well. The dedicated Harry Potter fans had been waiting for these moments for so long. While it was full of emotional moments, living through the nostalgia, the episode went into a little bittersweet zone also when Emma Watson was asked if she was contemplating leaving the series.

Rupert Grint asked Emma about not being able to talk about Emma’s decision of resigning from the franchise at one point between the films. Rupert asked her – “You were considering pulling out, I’ve never really spoken to you about that”. Emma got a little sad as soon as the question was popped. “I think I was scared”, Watson replied, “I don’t know if you ever felt like it got to a tipping point when you were like, this is kind of forever now”.

As it turned out, it was not only Emma who had that feeling. Rupert echoed her feelings as well. “I also had kind of similar feelings to Emma, kind of contemplating what life would be like if I called it a day. But we never really spoke about it, I guess we were just kind of going through it at our own pace, and we were kind of in the moment at the time. It just didn’t really occur to us that we were all probably having similar feelings”, he said.

This speaks tonnes about how child actors being catapulted into major fame might not cope well with all the attention they are getting. All the child actors were in the age range of around 11-13 at the time of their casting, and it was too young an age to understand the basics of ‘handling fame’. Daniel Radcliffe, the star of the film, further agreed and said that he never realized that they all were having the same feelings, but they didn’t talk about it.

However, Emma’s decision to come back to the film was ironically motivated by the very thing she was running from. She said, “The fame thing had finally hit home – in a big way. No one had to convince me to see it through. The fans genuinely wanted me to succeed, and they all genuinely have each other’s backs. How great is that?”

The episode aired on HBO Max on January 1 and was a great documentary on how the franchise was conceived, how the ensemble went about their individual journeys throughout the decade. All in all, a great show full of tears, laughter, and bittersweet emotions.

