Harley Quinn Myths Busted: Jared Leto Pulled A Dead Animal Prank On Margot Robbie

Why did Jared Leto gift Margot Robbie a dead rat? Let’s find out what Jared Leto has to say!

The 2016 ‘Suicide Squad‘ was one of the most talked-about movies during that year. Jared Leto’s ‘Joker’ too generated a lot of news not just because of his bold character but also the method-acting that went behind portraying the Joker. A well-known rumour suggested that Leto sent Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn, a dead rat during the filming of ‘Suicide Squad’. This was later confirmed by Leto’s co-stars too.

Did Jared Leto gift Margot a dead rat?

In a recent interview with “GQ”, Jared Leto, who played Joker in the 2016 ‘Suicide Squad’, talked about some of his iconic roles and the dead rat rumour. Many people are aware that Leto took the preparation of Joker very seriously. He took some major steps with his co-stars too. One of such steps included him gifting Margot a dead rat.

During the interview, the actor clarified that he never gave Margot Robbie a dead rat. However, he found a vegan place in Toronto that served great cinnamon buns which he often sent to his co-star, Margot Robbie.

“It is also interesting how this stuff all takes on a life of its own. But I never gave Margot Robbie a dead rat, that is just not true. I actually gave her a lot of … I found this place in Toronto that had great vegan cinnamon buns, and that was a very common thing.”

Margot Robbie handed over a dead rat to get in the Harley Quinn character?

Though back in 2016, Margot Robbie confirmed that she did receive a rat from Leto, it was alive and not dead. On ‘The Tonight Show’, Margot shared that at first, she thought that it was disgusting. Later she decided she would not kill the rat. Robbie ended up keeping the rat as a pet. She also purchased a sweet little playpen, a slide, a hammock and a leash for her new friend because she wanted to take him to the set and walk him around. She also named it Rat Rat. But then her landlord of the place she was staying at found out.

The rat was talked about in interviews with Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, and Cara Delevigne too. In the end, the rat came to Guillermo del Toro, who renamed him Venustiano. He also posted about him several times on his social media account. Somehow the very much alive rat story turned into a dead and horrifying incident in the minds of various Leto and the ‘Joker’ fans.

Did Jared Leto send gifts to his other ‘Suicide Squad’ co-stars too?

During the shoot of ‘Suicide Squad,’ Leto mostly kept himself away from the cast. He stayed separate because his character was a little separate. Leto also sent all the main actors gifts that felt as if they were coming from the Joker. He reportedly sent a pig’s head too. Viola Davis confirmed it in an interview with “Vanity Fair”. She further mentioned that Leto also sent bullets to Will Smith and a live rat to Margot.

“Shortlist” reported how one day Leto took the help of one of his henchmen to deliver a dead pig to their rehearsal. So, the rest of the cast kidnapped the henchman and tied him up. They then sent photos back to Jared Leto, who they fondly call Mr J.

Who will return in ‘Suicide Squad 2’?

James Gunn’s upcoming film will introduce a brand new Task Force X as they take off on a dangerous mission. Some of the previous cast members from the 2016 ‘Suicide Squad’ such as Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag will reprise their respective roles. Margot Robbie will be reprising her iconic role for the third time. Margot Robbie was reportedly paid between $9-10 million for her role as Harley Quinn in ‘Birds of Prey‘.

Sadly ‘Suicide Squad 2’ will not see the return of Jared Leto as the iconic Joker. The former movie introduced us to a different version of Joker, which was not well received by the critics and the audience. Hence, DCEU has decided to not include the character in ‘Suicide Squad 2’.