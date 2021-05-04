Gwyneth Paltrow Ready To Return As Pepper Potts In The MCU

We might be able to see more of Gwyneth in upcoming MCU movies.

‘The Avengers: Endgame’, marked an emotional scar in the hearts of the fans of Iron Man. While they were thrilled to see Pepper Pots in an Iron Man suit, it also somehow indicated that she might never reprise her role. However, it looks like the stars are in our favour, as there are rumours of Gwyneth Paltrow returning as Pepper Potts.

Well, it looks like we might see more of Pepper Potts in most of the upcoming Marvel films. In a conversation with “People”, Gwyneth said that if it is a small part, then she will surely be open to doing it.

At an Advertising panel Week New York in 2019, Gwyneth talked about starting a wellness and beauty brand. “I wouldn’t say I’m that passionate about it anymore. I have had a lot of good luck and a lot of hard work, which led to a really good film career. At a certain point, I felt like it wasn’t what I wanted to do, so I did a little pivot”, she said.

Gwyneth in ‘Avengers: Endgames’

Towards the ending of ‘Endgames’, Pepper donned the Iron Man costume to fight Thanos. Then we see all the female superheroes of the Marvel franchise teaming up together. Even though she didn’t have a huge part, fans were delighted to see Gwyneth aka Pepper in an Iron Man costume.

Gwyneth Paltrow on her experience with Coronavirus

Gwyneth talked about her symptoms of COVID-19 on the “Goop” website. “I had COVID-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog. In January, I had some tests done that showed high levels of inflammation in my body.”

At a Virtual Summit hosted by “E! News”, Gwyneth spoke about maintaining a healthy lifestyle during the pandemic. She admitted that she gained almost 14 pounds and it was all because of wine, cheese, biscuits, and crackers. She also added that she did not bother about the weight gains because her wine, cheese, and crackers really helped her in dealing with the lockdown.

Well, seeing Gwyneth open up about her vulnerabilities, does make us feel a little better. Doesn’t it? Are you excited to see Gwyneth in MCU? Let us know in the comments below.