Good Trouble Season 4: On Time Or In Trouble

‘Good Trouble’ is the spin-off of the popular American family drama series, ‘The Fosters’. The series revolves around sisters Callie and Mariana from ‘The Fosters’ series as they enter their young adult lives in Los Angeles. They try to figure out how to be adults and balance their personal lives along with it. Directed by Jon M. Chu and executive produced by Jennifer Lopez, the Foster sisters move to The Coterie in Downtown Los Angeles. Soon they realize that living on their own is not all like they had thought. They face challenges in the form of new neighbours and new romances. However, both the sisters often have to depend on one another to face the complications of adulthood.

‘Good Trouble’ Season 2 ending

‘Good Trouble’ finally returned with season 3 on Freeform on 17th February. The series left us at a major dramatic cliffhanger at the end of season 2. The residents of Coterie fought for a good cause. The characters also had to make some significant sacrifices. In the “Trap Heals” episode, the members of the Coterie met at a big event. It was organized to honour the Black lives that were lost in the battle against police cruelty. It brought Malika Williams (Zuri Adele) back with her father and brother. However, the confessions revealed controversial details about Coterie that could be the reason for their separation.

Good Trouble season 4 renewal

Callie Adams Foster (Maia Mitchell) conveys that she wishes to move back in with Mariana Adams Foster (Cierra Ramirez). Isabella confesses that she slept with Raj Patil (Dhruv Uday Singh). Despite facing opposition from her mentor Lindsay Brady (Rhea Butcher), Ruby tells Alice Kwan (Sherry Cola) to go ahead with the auditions. Callie found out that a sector of Onway international were constructing a majority of jails and detention centres in the U.S. They were falsely obtaining properties. Whereas Mariana was confused between Raj and Evan Speck. Later, Davia revealed Isabella’s confession at Trap Heals. The season 2 finale aired back in March 2020.

Producer of ‘Good Trouble’ reveals details about Season 3

In an interview with TV Line, executive producer Joanna Johnson was asked to talk about season 3 of ‘Good Trouble’. He was asked about Callie moving out of the apartment. “The question for the premiere of season 3 is: Are they really broken up? It is definitely pending. I do not think it is clear yet”, said Johnson. She was further asked about Mariana and her boss Evan hooking up. To which he said: “I think she was not really thinking soberly at that moment, which is something we will pick up on in season 3. The morning after, and you are like, ‘Oh, what did I just do?’

Though Johnson did confirm that ‘Good Trouble’ will not be addressing the coronavirus pandemic. She mentioned that the stories that they were already shooting and that they had already broken were happening pre-COVID. So, for the first half of the season, they are going to stay in that pre-COVID world.

Trailer of ‘Good Trouble’ Season 3

The first official trailer of ‘Good Trouble’ was released a while back. Through the trailer, we can figure out that our favourite characters are busy figuring out their problems. Callie and Jamie seem to have officially broken up. Callie seems to be figuring out her next step. There is a possibility of something happening between her and Gael. Mariana appears to be confused between Raj and Evan. Hence, she will have to make a decision.

We will get to see Maia Mitchell as Callie and Cierra Ramirez as Mariana will be back on season 3 of ‘Good Trouble’. Roger Bart as Judge Curtis Wilson, Josh Pence as Dennis Cooper, Beau Mirchoff as Jamie Hunter, Zuri Adele as Malika Williams, Sherry Cola as Alice Kwan, Tommy Martinez as Gael Martinez, Emma Hunton as Davia Boheme, TJ Linnard as Evan Speck, Ken Kirby as Benjamin, Molly McCook as Rebecca, Hailie Sahar as Jazmin Martinez and Dhruv Uday as Raj Patil return on season 3 of ‘Good Trouble’.

Apart from the old cast, ‘Unreal’ actor, Constance Zimmer will be joining ‘Good Trouble’ as Callie’s brand-new mentor and intimidating defence attorney, Kathleen Gale. Tell us if you think ‘Good Trouble’ will be renewed for season 4 or not in the comment section!