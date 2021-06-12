Godzilla Vs Kong Leaves Fans Disappointed With Millie Bobby Brown

‘Godzilla Vs Kong’ finally released in 2021 to a worldwide audience and became an immediate success. The film featured great graphics and some badass action choreography in the fight between King Kong and Godzilla. But then why do fans have a problem with Millie Bobby Brown?

‘Godzilla Vs Kong‘ was one of the biggest releases of the year 2021. In a world reeling with the dreaded pandemic, the hope to see some mindless fun when two demons fought it out with each other was the most fun they had since March 2020. And they weren’t disappointed when the film released in 2021. For the most part, the film was very honest in its intentions. The final 40 minutes of the film were deliciously designed and the ‘big fight’ and the ‘big twist’ both made for a satisfying final hour of the film.

But amidst all the praises heaped on the film since its release, there is a legion of fans who aren’t very happy with the film. What do they have to complain about the film when it cleared its intentions in the trailer itself that it was going to be a popcorn fun flick with a lot of mad action? Let’s find out.

‘Godzilla Vs Kong’ fans hating Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown is a part of the MonsterVerse

When the audiences walked into the theatres or switched to HBO Max to see ‘Godzilla Vs Kong’, what did they expect exactly? Yes, obviously they expected the ultimate showdown between the haiku genre’s two most iconic monsters, Godzilla and Kong. And what did they get in return? Well, there was some great action undoubtedly, but the human story comprised of the most boring moments in the film. Yes, there is a huge group of people who discarded the film because it had some unnecessary build-up to the big fight.

WHY ‘GODZILLA VS KONG‘ FANS HATE MILLIE BOBBY BROWN?

The intense action between Godzilla and King Kong kept cutting to the scenes of Millie Bobby Brown from ‘Stranger Things’.

Why are ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ fans not exactly happy with Millie Bobby Brown?

And this issue is not exactly unique to this film; this has been a norm and is seen in almost every other monster film. Even other films from the MonsterVerse, such as ‘Godzilla’ and ‘Kong: Skull Island’, had the same issue plaguing the fun element. Although to their credit, the poor cliche-ridden minds of the writers did come up occasionally with some really interesting human twists into the stories, but mostly, it fell flat.

‘GODZILLA VS KONG’ FANS THINK MILLIE BOBBY BROWN WAS NOT NEEDED IN THE FILM

Millie Bobby Brown has become one of the most bankable televisions and film stars owing to her perpetual success in films and television. And credit where it’s due, she is actually a fantastic actress. But even then, can she topple the central attraction of the film? Her character indulges in some investigation to understand why Godzilla had gone bad. She believes that the monster is good at heart and there has to be more of a conspiracy behind his erratic behaviour. She has her own little team to carry out the investigation with her, but it was still not intriguing enough for us to pay attention to her. And while it is understandable that she forms a key part of the franchise, the fans would have probably been happier if the writers had written something more interesting for her to do in the film.

The angry fans on Twitter took down Brown’s role in the film and trashed it to pieces. While certainly, it can be traumatic to the 17 years old ‘Enola Holmes‘ actress, we do resonate with the fans.

That said, Millie is a talented actress no doubt. But she has no business coming between the fans and Godzilla and King Kong having one-on-one in the most exhilarating way.

Tell us in the comments whether you resonate with the angry fans and also think that Millie’s plot in the film was just a filler? Also, tell us your opinion of the film.