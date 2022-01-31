Fans Of The Show Glee List Down 10 Most Cringeworthy Scenes On Reddit!

We love the musical drama ‘Glee’, but these moments literally made us all cringe so hard. Take a look at the list!

An American musical drama, ‘Glee’ became a part of our lives as soon as it aired. Be it Rachel’s winning attitude, or Quinn’s sassiness, fans couldn’t go a day without watching an episode of ‘Glee’. Where the show had many awwww and emotional moments, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that at times, some scenes made us cringe so very hard. And today, we are listing down the 10 most cringeworthy scenes from ‘Glee’.

The embarrassing Gap Attack

Before Blaine and Kurt became a thing, Blaine had this crush on a guy who worked at Gap. So, what did Blaine do to woo him? He decided to do a flash mob at his crush’s place of work. Yes, you are hearing it right. Not only did that scene make us want to cover our faces in the blanket, but it also gave us the inspiration of what not to do when you have an intense crush on someone.

A Reddit user, Eric_Cartman69 described this scene as, “It’s so cringy and embarrassing that I can’t watch the scene anymore. Literally Blaine outing a guy with a song about sex toys”.

Finn singing ‘Having My Baby’ to Quinn and her parents

In season one, there was a scene where Finn sang ‘Having My Baby’ in front of Quinn and her parents. Even though Finn’s intentions were all sweet and nice, the scene definitely didn’t go down well with the fans.

Finn singing to Quinn and her parents

One Reddit user Gold_Abbreviations33 said, “Makes me want to curl in a ball and die”.

Tina’s romantic performance turns into an emotional rollercoaster

In one of the episodes, every member of the Glee club was confessing love for their significant other with the help of a song. When it was Tina’s turn, she started with a very romantic piece. However, soon that melodious performance turned into a cringe-fest with her crying like its the end of the world.

Trust us, Reddit user ameliadoesstuff had the same reaction, “I don’t like watching it. Everyone’s reactions are funny at least, but ooof it pains me to watch”.

Finn confessing his jealousy through ‘Jessie’s Girl’

We cannot tell you how frustrating it was to see Finn and Rachel go back and forth in their love affair. And before things could turn serious between them, came Jessie. However, in between all the twists and turns, Jessie was the man that made Finn feel really jealous and that’s what made him sing the song, ‘Jessie’s Girl’.

But did this song make fans feel ‘cute’ or were they left feeling like ‘What on earth was that!!!’. Well, it was the latter. Redditor rsherbats said, “Rachel is clearly so uncomfortable. And then Will is like ‘wow that was so soul exposing!'”

Quinn singing a pregnancy musical number

Don’t get us wrong, Quinn singing “It’s A Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World” was a very empowering moment. However, having all of those pregnant women in the background seemed more cringe-worthy than liberating.

This is what Reddit user bingely777 had to say about the song, “I’m not sure I “like it” still because the dance is still weird and it’s audibly quite clear where it could have been done better, but it’s fine to listen to”.

Tina canoodling Blake

Okay! It was a well-established fact that Blake was gay in the show. Then the whole plotline of Tina and Blake’s friendship turning into a one-sided love affair didn’t really make a lot of sense. In fact, it was second-hand embarrassing.

And don’t get us started on the scene where Tina is rubbing vaporub on Blake’s chest. Reddit user zaloofness said, “Physically, mentally, emotionally cannot get through. this is the one thing I do skip”.

‘Like A Virgin’ was a disaster

Don’t even get us started on this one. All the three couples performing Madonna’s “Like A Virgin” was not at all sexually appealing. In fact, it just made us all wonder what was going on in the creator’s mind.

Grilled Cheesus

What were the scriptwriters even trying to convey through this episode? The storyline felt just so stupid. And the viewers agree with us about this one. Reddit user functioninghermit said, “There are SO MANY (I’m rewatching for the first time) but I just finished the Grilled Cheesus episode and the whole damn thing was a mess. There are so many other horrible moments but that whole episode pissed me off so much”.

Santana trying to spread Mono

We all know that Santana was always portrayed as the most savage character. But even for her, the whole Santana kissing a total stranger just so that she could prove that Quinn and Finn were cheating together, was a little bit too much.

This is what Reddit user m1b2c3 had to say, “Kissing a total stranger just to get germs to give Finn and Quinn mono endangering them to prove a point was one of her cringiest behaviour”.

Rachel extending an olive branch to Santana

Well, Rachel and Santana were never friends. However, Rachel tried to turn their hateful relationship by extending an olive branch to Santana. However, fans were not very impressed by this exchange. Redditor bingley777 said, “The photos inside everyone else’s lockers, they’re candid or showing friends together. Not some formal one-person, stare-at-rachel-until-you’re-crazy photo”.

Are there any cringe-worthy moments that we forgot to include in our list? If yes, please let us know in the comments below.