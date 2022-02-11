Gilmore Girls: Paris Geller Knew All Along That Rory Gilmore Will Not Make It As A Journalist

We think that Paris Geller always knew that Rory Gilmore doesn’t have what it takes to be a Journalist. Here’s why!

Comfort show? I have one, I bet you do too. And for many that “comfort” show is the journey of the mother-daughter duo in ‘Gilmore Girls’. For people who are familiar with the show, we know how Rory was shown as this genius child, you can even say that she was somehow portrayed as a child prodigy. Everyone in her family, in fact, the people of her town, knew that Rory will achieve big things in life. However, that was not the case.

What is ‘Gilmore Girls’ about?

Paris Geller always knew that Rory Gilmore cannot succeed as a journalist

In the show’s revival, we saw how Rory was struggling to make her mark as a journalist. She didn’t have any concrete job, or even enough networks to make a lucrative career in this field. This made us all wonder, what went wrong in Rory Gilmore’s life? However, where we all were somewhat in a state of shock, there was this one person who knew that Rory can’t make it as a journalist and that person was none other than Paris Geller.

‘Gilmore Girls’: How Paris Geller Always Knew That Rory Gilmore Wouldn’t Succeed as a Journalist!

What is the plotline of ‘Gilmore Girls’?

Lauren Graham (Lorelai Gilmore) and Alexis Bledel (Rory Gilmore) star in the American comedy-drama television series ‘Gilmore Girls’, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino.

Lorelai Gilmore, a clever “thirty-something” mother, and her teenage daughter Rory are the two main characters in the series (short for Lorelai). Lorelai grew up in Hartford with her old money parents, Richard and Emily, but she always felt suffocated in this atmosphere. Lorelai’s feelings of familial alienation grew after she becomes pregnant with Rory at the age of 16. This eventually prompted her to whisk baby Rory away to Stars Hollow, a small town with a tight-knit community.

Paris Geller knew that Rory Gilmore would be a failure in life

If you watch the show again, you will realise that Paris Geller was the only one who made it clear that Rory Gilmore will not make it big in her life. In season 3, Paris stated that she didn’t mind not being valedictorian while preparing for graduation from Chilton. She told Rory that she had looked up data on valedictorians and discovered that they didn’t always fare well later in life.

Stating the data Paris had said that many valedictorians had gone on to have business failures, crumbled marriages, and early deaths. Rory graduated from Yale with no stable relationships and no clear job path. Nothing had changed when ‘Gilmore Girls’ fans caught up with her nine years later. More or less, Paris’ prophecy came true.

‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ proved that Paris was right in her prediction

While many fans felt Paris was being deliberately passive-aggressive with her comments, it turned out that she was correct in her assessment of Rory. Paris, despite not being accepted into three Ivy League institutions and not being Chilton’s valedictorian, was a huge success. Rory, on the other hand, despite her high school and college achievements, spent the majority of her twenties and early thirties aimlessly.

Paris owned a reproductive clinic when fans met her in ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’. She also appeared to have sufficient financial resources to live well. Despite the fact that her marriage ended in divorce, she appeared unmoved. Rory didn’t even have her own place to call home. She was no closer to getting a full-time writing job and was also having an affair.

All of this just proved Paris’s point – Rory didn’t make it as a journalist. Do you agree with what Paris had to say? Or do you have a different opinion? Let us know in the comments below.

