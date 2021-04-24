Breaking Bad’s Gus Fring Threatens To Destroy Giancarlo Esposito’s Legacy

Gus Fring from ‘Breaking Bad’ could be your favourite villain in the showbiz, but actor Giancarlo Esposito wants people to remember him for much more. Also, the actor has some cool ideas for a ‘Breaking Bad’ spin-off surrounding Gus Fring! Keep reading to find out more!

The cold and composed villain, Gus Fring from ‘Breaking Bad’ could send a chill down your spine, but the actor does not only want to be remembered for playing a drug-lord. Gus Fring, played by actor Giancarlo Esposito, was initially introduced to the hit AMC series in a couple of guest appearances. However, it soon turned out to be a regular gig for the actor when Gus Fring began ruling people’s hearts and minds, being at par with Walter White on the surprise-evil factor.

The role of Gus Fring on ‘Breaking Bad’ changed the career graph for actor Giancarlo Esposito. Formerly, the actor had been associated with some major Hollywood projects like ‘The Usual Suspects’, ‘Do the Right Thing’, and ‘Malcolm X’. However, it was ‘Breaking Bad’ that placed Giancarlo Esposito into the role of a lifetime, making him the villain other bad guys should be afraid of. After all, it’s not always that someone can get on the nerves of Walter White or as the underworld knows him – Heisenberg. Playing Gus Fring offered Esposito a new career trajectory, which otherwise would have been one dimensional mostly because of his biracial identity in Hollywood.

For years, Esposito’s biracial identity as an African-American landed him only certain roles such as a cadet, a drug-dealer, a squabbling CEO handling superheroes, a manipulative kingpin, an iconic civil rights activist, and so on. ‘Breaking Bad’ show-runner, Vince Gilligan had once pointed out the importance of recognising Esposito’s potential for more roles and that is when Gus Fring came into play. Gilligan said, “When you’re someone as talented and with as wide a range as Giancarlo, the good news is you can play anything, and the bad news is it takes years for people to realize, ‘Oh my God, I’ve seen that guy in so many different movies and so many different roles’. Sometimes it takes a while for people to catch on”.

Giancarlo Esposito, now, is done with being boxed in a couple of stereotypes as seen fit by the Hollywood industry. His career metamorphosis, that reached its height with playing Gus Fring on ‘Breaking Bad’, made him realize that being Black doesn’t always have to mean playing corrupt cops or villains. As of now, he strives for characters that deepen him in ways impacting the society in a greater way.

After playing Gus Fring on ‘Breaking Bad’, Giancarlo Esposito unsurprisingly had to join ‘Better Call Saul’. By the time ‘Better Call Saul’ reached its third season, Gus Fring had become a regular, turning the drama and the action up a notch for the series, like he did for the parent series. Turns out, Esposito prefers playing Gus more on ‘Better Call Saul’ than he did on ‘Breaking Bad’. Perhaps, and it can’t go unnoticed, it is because the spin-off version of Gus is more uninhibited with lesser judgements and restraints. Agreed that the calculating and manipulative nature of Gus Fring is what lends the character its charm, but it’s also a facade that both the actor and the fans are glad to have dropped it.

Esposito told “Cinemablend”, “It’s fascinating to me because I prefer what we’re doing now because I’m able to mine new ground in a younger and edgier and more dynamic and frightening Gus who may not be able to control his emotions as much as he was in Breaking Bad. He grew to that. So to have this growth be seen in Better Call Saul, and to play it and find the new nuance of this guy, is fascinating for me”.

Esposito might be looking at moving away from the stereotypical roles lauded by the Hollywood industry, but he definitely wants to give Gus Fring, the character that placed him on the map, its due credit. Playing Gus Fring on both ‘Breaking Bad’ and its spin-off prequel has opened up new lines of thought for him regarding the character. He has a super-cool idea for a spin-off on Gus and, to be honest, we are all up for it!

In Esposito’s mind, a spin-off on Gus Fring seems to play out a little differently than what we have seen the character do so far. Esposito’s idea is that Gus belonged to political royalty, which is where he gets his perky behaviour of being in control and order all the time. He also believes that he had received military training that accounts for his extremely disciplined manners. The actor explained, “In my brain, he was high up in a military government. He could have stayed there and ran the country. It was handed to him. But he chose a different path to be his own man and to find his own power, regardless of what he was handed. This is what he chose”.

Would you like to see a spin-off on Gus Fring? Let us know in the comments below!