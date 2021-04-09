Get Ready To Be Shrilled: We Have The Release Date Update Of Shrill Final Season

Aidy Bryant’s comedy, ‘Shrill’, is set for a thrilling end when it hits the screens for the third and final season this spring.

The critically acclaimed series ‘Shrill’, that is set to end this year, is inspired by Lindy West’s book “Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman”. Aidy Bryant also stars in the show in addition to writing and producing it.

The bad news came just when everyone was preparing for its third and now final season set to release on Hulu this spring.

Aidy announced the news saying,

“‘Shrill’ has been one of the most creatively satisfying experiences of my life, a true labour of love for me and everyone who worked so hard on it”

She added that the whole team is incredibly proud of this upcoming third and final season. They are so grateful to the audience who connected with this story. Aidy felt honoured to have worked so closely with the writers, cast and crew to make ‘Shrill’, that too while continuing to work at SNL!

In the end, she said she has made memorable moments on the sets of ‘Shrill’ but it’s time to part. She repeated that she loves her crew in Portland and is excited to get back to NY and re-join her other work-family at ‘Saturday Night Live’ in the meantime.

How Byrant managed shooting between SNL and ‘Shrill’

Since the launch of ‘Shrill’ in early 2019, Bryant had been pulling double duty. While ‘Saturday Night Live’ was on hiatus, she filmed the first two seasons of the Portland-based comedy ‘Shrill’. This enabled her to be back in 30 Rock for the SNL season. However, the plan failed when the pandemic made such a setup for the show’s third season impossible.

As the show did its run of election-themed episodes, Bryant being free, filmed ‘Shrill’ this fall instead. Now with ‘Shrill’ heading to its grave, Bryant will make her return to SNL for its upcoming episodes.

Hulu’s VP praises ‘Shrill’ and Aidy Byrant

Hulu’s VP, content development, Billy Rosenberg praised Bryant saying that the whole team of Hulu feels incredibly lucky to have worked with the brilliant Aidy Bryant over the past three years to tell Annie’s story. He emphasised that they are proud that Aidy and the team are able to reward fans with a perfect ending to the series.

The Portland-based comedy has received well-deserved praise and acclaim and has been an important part of Hulu’s comedy brand.

The show’s final season will also be executively produced by SNL’s Michaels and Banks and run by Rushfield. We’ll get to see Annie (played by Bryant) energized by her breakup with her dud boyfriend Ryan. She is now happy with her newfound momentum at work. Though Annie feels like everything is finally falling into place for her, she doesn’t realise that things won’t be too easy. Does she actually know how to get what she wants?

Let us know if you are excited to hear more about ‘Shrill’ Season 3 and share your thoughts in the comments box below.