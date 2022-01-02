George Clooney turned down Matt Damon for a job and went with his best friend Ben Affleck

Ahead of George Clooney’s new film ‘The Tender Bar’, Ben Affleck says that Clooney is the “best” and “most precise” director he’s ever worked with. Keep reading to know more.

Two of Hollywood’s most successful actor-turned-directors had the opportunity to cooperate like never before on the upcoming film ‘The Tender Bar’. Ben Affleck and George Clooney had previously collaborated on ‘Argo’, with the latter serving as a producer on the Academy Award-winning film, but with the new coming-of-age movie, they had their first chance to put their brains together as actors and filmmakers (with Affleck in front of the camera, and Clooney behind it). To say the least, it’s an intriguing pairing and, for Affleck, it’s also been a valuable learning experience. The 49-year-old actor most recently acted in Gavin O’Connor’s sports thriller ‘The Way Back’, and is due to star in Ridley Scott’s ‘The Last Duel’, which he co-wrote with close friend and ‘Good Will Hunting’ co-writer Matt Damon.

Affleck’s tendency for collaborating with friends continues with his next film, ‘The Tender Bar’, directed by Clooney, with whom he has a long-standing friendship. The film is based on J.R. Moehringer’s 2005 memoir of the same name, which depicts the experience of a young guy looking out for potential father figures at his uncle’s pub. Uncle Charlie, one of the titular characters, will be played by Affleck. ‘The Tender Bar’ will premiere in Los Angeles and New York on December 17, 2021, then nationwide on December 22, 2021. On January 7, 2022, the film will be released globally on Amazon Prime Video. Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe, and Christopher Lloyd also star in the film.

During the film’s Los Angeles premiere, Affleck told ET that he thinks Clooney is the best director he’s ever worked with. He gushed over the 60-year-old actor, saying Clooney is the most “exact” director he’s ever worked with and that he created a “great environment” on set. Clooney’s work is “a gift”, according to Affleck, who attributes his talent to his extensive acting and directing experience.

“He’s just so good and so smart and creates a great environment. We had a great experience working together previously, he produced Argo [with me]. He just has so much experience doing his thing, doing this job, and it’s like, such a gift. Because it cuts through all the noise and gets right to the x, y, z. Bing, bang, boom. He is the best, most precise director I’ve ever worked with”.

Despite their long friendship, the two actors have never starred in a film together, having only ever collaborated behind the scenes. Clooney was a producer on ‘Argo’, a film directed by Affleck and nominated for Best Picture at the 2013 Academy Awards. Affleck indicated that he would “love to” work alongside Clooney and that this may be “the next stage” in their collaboration. Clooney, on the other hand, does not appear to be overjoyed with the possibility of working with Affleck. In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight, he joked that Affleck is a “foot taller” than him and that standing next to him would make him “look like Mickey Rooney”. Clooney also quipped that it would be “too much sexy” for one film, referring to the fact that both actors have been nominated for People’s Sexiest Man Alive before.

Affleck and Clooney are both A-list actors who have gone on to become successful directors. The level of expertise and quality work was undoubtedly a factor that influenced Affleck’s experience working with Clooney as a director on ‘The Tender Bar’. It’s possible that Affleck’s close friendship contributed to the positive experience he had onset.

