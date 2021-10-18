George Clooney takes a hilarious dig at Ben Affleck for ruining the Batman franchise

George Clooney is another Hollywood superstar who has played Batman on-screen. In the mid-1990s, he starred in ‘Batman & Robin’, widely considered to be the worst Batman film to ever exist. He recently took a dig at Ben Affleck for ruining the Batman franchise by starring as Batman in Zack Snyder’s Batman films.

Several actors over the decades have played Batman on screen, most of them rather successfully. But there have also been instances when the actors got the character so wrong that it hurt even their most hard-core fans. In 1997, in one such epoch, George Clooney donned the Batsuit and played the caped crusader in the Joel Schumacher directed film ‘Batman and Robin’. Now, as Ben Affleck just ended his run as Bruce Wayne/Batman, George Clooney took a dig at his ‘dear friend’ for ruining Batman. It was partly due to the fact that Clooney starrer Batman film had essentially met the same fate as Ben’s Batman films, directed by Zack Snyder.

In the mid-1990s, Warner Bros took the bold step of hiring Joel Schumacher to direct the next Batman film, starring the superstar of that time George Clooney. It was a time when superhero films were not the norm. Hence, the fans of the character and superhero films, in general, were highly anticipating the release of the film. The film was released in June 1997 and turned out to be a colossal critical and commercial failure. It even threatened Clooney’s career, which was riding high on the successes of his past few films. Since that gigantic debacle of a film, Clooney has been highly apologetic about starring in that film. He has even taken public digs at the film on many occasions.

WB made some major changes and rebooted the series in the mid-2000s with Christian Bale starrer ‘Batman Begins’. It became a huge critical and commercial success. All three films in the series were acclaimed and are regularly counted among the best film franchises of all time.

So, when Ben Affleck joined the list of Hollywood A-listers to play Batman, in director Zack Snyder’s version, fans were really mad at his employment as the next Bruce Wayne/Batman. But he ended up silencing the critics after doing a great job at it. However, he couldn’t save the films from becoming debacles. Although the two Batman films he starred in, ‘Batman V Superman’ and ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, are on their way to becoming cult classics, these films played a major role in the ending of DCEU.

So when George Clooney got a chance to take a dig at Ben, he didn’t miss out on it. The strange thing was that both the actors are known to be good friends with each other and have been publicly praising each other. The dig came at an interview George was doing with “We Got This Covered”. When asked about Batman & Robin during the interview, Clooney said that he didn’t wish to work with Ben Affleck due to obvious reasons. He said that Ben had ruined the Batman franchise which he had made so solid. He also went on taking a dig at himself for ruining the 1997 superhero film.

George’s sarcastic tone hides a lot of dissatisfaction he has with himself regarding his work in ‘Batman & Robin’. He was never again seen playing Batman on-screen and it was also reported that George had paid money to the disgruntled fans for the pain he caused of having to sit through that abomination of a movie. That said, this recent dig on Ben’s Batman seems too sarcastic to be taken seriously.

Tell us in the comments if you think that Clooney is still bitter about his performance in ‘Batman & Robin’. Also, tell us who has been your favourite on-screen Batman among all?