Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman And Supergirl Are Going To Unite Soon

The actress hinted at a potential crossover of the superheroes in the DCU universe.

Crossovers are the latest rage in the superhero movies world. Marvel does crossovers all the time, with characters coming in and out of each other’s movies and giving fans that little thrill of recognition. But DCU is not that far behind. In fact, rumours are rife that a very special team-up is in the works.

And this team-up features none other than Wonder Woman, who is apparently going to collaborate with Supergirl.

WHAT THIS CROSSOVER IS ALL ABOUT

It was Gal Gadot who hinted at a Wonder Woman and Supergirl team. Gadot, who plays Wonder Woman, recently shared a photo on Instagram that became the cause behind the rumour machines to get going. The photo has Sacha Calle, who plays Supergirl, posing alongside a Wonder Woman cutout. The interesting thing is that both Calle and the cutout are wearing production crew hats from ‘The Flash’.

Loosely inspired by “Flashpoint”, ‘The Flash’ features Barry Allen (played by Ezra Miller) who makes changes to the timeline and meddles with the multiverse when he goes in the past to rescue his mother.

Supergirl is slated to make her debut in the franchise in the soon-to-release film ‘The Flash’, with Calle reprising her role as the Girl of Steel, Superman’s very own cousin from Krypton.

WONDER WOMAN MIGHT JUST SHOW UP WITH SUPERGIRL

When Gadot shared the photo on her page, fans started wondering if Diana might also not appear in the film.

The actress wrote “Me and my super friends” in the photo while sharing it. Calle then reshared the photo and captioned it, “This is me playing it cool. Hi Gal x”.

The posting of the photo might point towards something cooking behind the scenes. All the same, we don’t think we’d need to wait for a Wonder Woman and Supergirl team-up. The crossover could happen anytime. But here’s hoping that with the amount of interest generated by one photo share, producers realise just how much there is in such a team-up!